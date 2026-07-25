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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Armaan Malik, Samay Raina, Swara Bhasker, Sonakshi Sinha And More React

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Armaan Malik, Samay Raina, Swara Bhasker, Sonakshi Sinha And More React

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister amid the NEET-UG controversy. Celebs including Dhruv Rathee, Swara Bhasker, Sonakshi Sinha and others have reacted.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 03:23 PM (IST)

The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sparked widespread discussion across the country, with social media quickly filling up with reactions from public figures. The announcement came after days of protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, where demonstrators had been demanding his resignation. Soon after the news broke, several celebrities took to their social media platforms to share their responses.

ALSO READ:

Dharmendra Pradhan Steps Down Amid NEET-UG Protest Row

On Saturday, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister following nationwide outrage and protests linked to the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

After sustained demonstrations by the CJP at Jantar Mantar, where protesters repeatedly called for his resignation, the minister officially announced that he was stepping down from his position.

ALSO READ: 'Given The Situation..': Read Dharmendra Pradhan's Full Resignation Letter To 'Young Friends' In English

Dhruv Rathee Reacts

Among the first to respond was content creator Dhruv Rathee, who shared his reaction on X.

He wrote, "Jhukti hai duniya, bas jhukane wala chahiye. Congratulations to the GenZ, Students, Cockroach Janta Party and the people of India."

Swara Bhasker Calls It A 'Huge Victory For Students'

Actor Swara Bhasker reacted through her Instagram Stories by reposting a reel shared by the official CJP page.

While resharing the post, she wrote, "Dharmendra Pradhan resigns! Huge victory for students."

(Image Source: Instagram/@reallyswara)
(Image Source: Instagram/@reallyswara)

Vir Das Shares A Satirical Post

Comedian and actor Vir Das also joined the conversation on X with a brief satirical response.

In his post, he said, "FRAAANDS!!!!"

ALSO READ: 'Modi Had To Bow': CJP, Opposition Celebrate After Dharmendra Pradhan Announces Resignation

Samay Raina Expresses Support For Students

Comedian Samay Raina shared a screenshot of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation announcement on his Instagram Stories.

Alongside it, he wrote, "He resigned! More power to the students."

(Image Source: Instagram/@maisamayhoon)
(Image Source: Instagram/@maisamayhoon)

Sonakshi Sinha Applauded The Decision

Actor Sonakshi Sinha also reacted via her Instagram Stories by sharing a post announcing the resignation.

She posted "Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns" and accompanied it with clapping emojis.

(Image Source: Instagram/@aslisona)
(Image Source: Instagram/@aslisona)

Armaan Malik Says 'Power Of The Youth'

Singer Armaan Malik also reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on social media. Sharing his response, he wrote, "Power of the youth."

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign?

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister following widespread protests and outrage over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. Demonstrators at Jantar Mantar had been demanding his resignation.

Where did protests demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation take place?

Protests demanding his resignation occurred at Jantar Mantar. These demonstrations were sustained, with the CJP repeatedly calling for his departure.

Which public figures reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation?

Content creator Dhruv Rathee, actors Swara Bhasker, Vir Das, Samay Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, and singer Armaan Malik were among those who reacted. They shared their responses on social media platforms.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar ENtertainment News NEET Paper Leak CJP Protest Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns
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