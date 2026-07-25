The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sparked widespread discussion across the country, with social media quickly filling up with reactions from public figures. The announcement came after days of protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, where demonstrators had been demanding his resignation. Soon after the news broke, several celebrities took to their social media platforms to share their responses.

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Dharmendra Pradhan Steps Down Amid NEET-UG Protest Row

On Saturday, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister following nationwide outrage and protests linked to the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

After sustained demonstrations by the CJP at Jantar Mantar, where protesters repeatedly called for his resignation, the minister officially announced that he was stepping down from his position.

ALSO READ: 'Given The Situation..': Read Dharmendra Pradhan's Full Resignation Letter To 'Young Friends' In English

Dhruv Rathee Reacts

Among the first to respond was content creator Dhruv Rathee, who shared his reaction on X.

He wrote, "Jhukti hai duniya, bas jhukane wala chahiye. Congratulations to the GenZ, Students, Cockroach Janta Party and the people of India."

Jhukti hai duniya, bas jhukane wala chahiye



Congratulations to the GenZ, Students, Cockroach Janta Party and the people of India ✊🇮🇳 — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) July 25, 2026

Swara Bhasker Calls It A 'Huge Victory For Students'

Actor Swara Bhasker reacted through her Instagram Stories by reposting a reel shared by the official CJP page.

While resharing the post, she wrote, "Dharmendra Pradhan resigns! Huge victory for students."

(Image Source: Instagram/@reallyswara)

Vir Das Shares A Satirical Post

Comedian and actor Vir Das also joined the conversation on X with a brief satirical response.

In his post, he said, "FRAAANDS!!!!"

FRAAANDS!!!! — Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 25, 2026

ALSO READ: 'Modi Had To Bow': CJP, Opposition Celebrate After Dharmendra Pradhan Announces Resignation

Samay Raina Expresses Support For Students

Comedian Samay Raina shared a screenshot of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation announcement on his Instagram Stories.

Alongside it, he wrote, "He resigned! More power to the students."

(Image Source: Instagram/@maisamayhoon)

Sonakshi Sinha Applauded The Decision

Actor Sonakshi Sinha also reacted via her Instagram Stories by sharing a post announcing the resignation.

She posted "Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns" and accompanied it with clapping emojis.

(Image Source: Instagram/@aslisona)

Armaan Malik Says 'Power Of The Youth'

Singer Armaan Malik also reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on social media. Sharing his response, he wrote, "Power of the youth."