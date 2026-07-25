Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Ravi Kishan advocates filmmaker social responsibility, balancing creative freedom.

Kishan unaware of Satluj controversy details, stresses caution in storytelling.

He would edit films if misrepresenting history or offending communities.

His censorship comments are timely, with Mirzapur: The Movie releasing.

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has shared his views on film censorship amid the ongoing debate surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, saying filmmakers have a responsibility towards society and younger audiences. Speaking ahead of the theatrical release of Mirzapur: The Movie, the actor said creative freedom should go hand in hand with accountability, while adding that he would have no hesitation in making changes to his own work if it was found to misrepresent history or offend a community.

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Ravi Kishan Says He Is Unaware Of The Satluj Controversy

During The Indian Express' Idea Exchange, Ravi Kishan was asked about the controversy surrounding Satluj, which did not receive certification before being taken down from an OTT platform just two days after its release.

The actor clarified that he was not familiar with the specifics of the matter.

He said, "I have zero knowledge about it. I just know that the film came and was removed. To be honest, I don’t know the details."

While avoiding comment on the case itself, Ravi suggested the issue may have stemmed from a matter of "sensitivity". He stressed that filmmakers should exercise caution while telling stories, ensuring that entertainment does not come at the expense of historical accuracy or the sentiments of any community.

"We must be answerable to society because what we make affects the youth. We must be responsible while writing a script and making a movie," he said.

Ravi Kishan On CBFC Cuts And Censorship

The conversation also turned to how he would respond if the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanded multiple cuts to one of his own films.

Ravi said his first response would be to seek clarity from the certification body.

He went on to say that censorship debates have existed in Indian cinema for decades, recalling examples from the Emergency period, Sholay and the ban on Kishore Kumar's songs on radio.

"It happened during Sholay too. It has happened with thousands of films. It happened during the Congress regime too. Kishore Kumar was banned on radio. Itihaas mein bahut tandav macha hai."

The actor added, "But now if anything happens, I will ask, ‘What is the problem?’ I will ask if I am hurting a community, misrepresenting history, telling a false story, and then I will edit it on my own. Because a lot of money is invested in films."

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Mirzapur: The Movie To Release In September

Ravi Kishan will next appear in Mirzapur: The Movie, the theatrical adaptation of the hit Prime Video series. The film is slated to arrive in cinemas on September 4. The franchise has previously drawn attention for its use of strong language, making Ravi's comments on censorship particularly timely amid the wider conversation around content regulation in Indian cinema.