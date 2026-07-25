Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shekhar Suman emotional over police action against student protesters.

He questioned police force against students raising their voices.

Suman emphasized suppressing dissent makes protesting voices stronger.

Actor and television host Shekhar Suman turned visibly emoional during the latest episode of Shekhar Tonite as he addressed the police action against students and other protesters during the 'Chalo Sansad' march organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Delhi. Speaking about the incident, Suman said the visuals had deeply affected him, leaving him unable to sleep for the past three days. He also admitted that watching the footage brought him to tears.

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Shekhar Suman Says The Incident Left Him Deeply Disturbed

At the beginning of the episode, Shekhar Suman reflected on the events that unfolded at Jantar Mantar on 20 July, where police took action against protesters, including students, during the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march. Appearing emotional, he shared how profoundly the images had impacted him.

He said, "Before starting the show, I want to share something with all of you. What happened to those innocent, unarmed and helpless children at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20 was heartbreaking. The way they were brutally and mercilessly beaten with batons, leaving them bloodied, was deeply disturbing. I haven't been able to sleep for three days; I have done nothing but cry."

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Questions Raised Over Police Action Against Student Protesters

Continuing his remarks, Suman questioned the action taken against the protesting students, asking what wrongdoing they had committed by raising their voices.

He said, "What was the fault of those young and innocent children? Was it simply that they raised their voices against injustice and oppression? That they spoke up for their rights, their future and, more importantly, the future of this country? They raised their voices for a healthy education system, but instead of listening to them, batons were used against them, tear gas shells were fired, and they were beaten. The Mahabharata did not begin on the day the conch shells were blown in Kurukshetra. It began on the day Hastinapur stopped listening to its own youth. History takes a turn when those in power begin to believe that they no longer need to listen to anyone."

He further expressed his support for those involved in the demonstrations, saying, "In this difficult time, I stand with every fearless young person, every coordinator and every Indian whose heart beats for the dignity of this country and who has the courage to raise their voice against injustice."

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'The More You Suppress Them, The Stronger They'll Return'

Shekhar Suman also referred to the young protesters who, according to him, were being labelled as "miscreants, anti-national and incompetent". Sharing his perspective, he said such voices cannot be silenced through force.

He stated, "The more you try to suppress them, the stronger they will come back. The more you reject them, the farther their voices will spread. They endure not through force, but through determination."