JNU VC Rejects Recruitment Irregularity Claims; Students, Teachers Seek Her Removal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom University details defined selection, promotion procedures, denying undue influence.

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit has rejected allegations of irregularities in faculty recruitment and promotions at the university, calling them 'propaganda'.

This comes in light of the demands made by JNU Students' Union and JNU Teachers' Association, asking for the removal of the VC and an independent, time-bound inquiry into alleged irregularities in faculty recruitment and promotions at the university.

"Despite the most transparent, record recruitments, especially of the SC/ST and the OBC in the university in the last four and a half years of my term as VC, I have been made the target of a vicious campaign by the JNUSU and JNUTA. No evidence, only fake propaganda," Pandit said in a statement.

According to the administration, JNU has conducted more than 400 interviews and filled over 200 positions since February 2022, with nearly 70 per cent of the appointments belonging to reserved and marginalised categories. It also said no complaints had been received from candidates regarding the interviews.

The administration defended the composition of the selection committees, saying they comprise three domain experts, a visitor's nominee, the concerned dean and the vice chancellor. The academic council subsequently approves the names finalised by the selection committee, it said.

The university further said its Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) verifies candidates' qualifications and publication claims as part of the screening process, but has no role in the final selection during interviews.

The JNUSU, in a press release, said recent media reports had raised concerns regarding candidates allegedly being brought back into the selection process despite being rejected by subject experts for not meeting mandatory UGC eligibility criteria.

In a separate charter of demands issued on Thursday, the JNUTA claimed that an investigation based on RTI responses, official records and executive council dissent notes had found that at least seven faculty members were appointed in violation of UGC norms.

The administration, however, said the screening process involved the verification of publication claims, particularly in humanities and social sciences, where publication databases and verification mechanisms can be more complex. It said this explained instances where candidates shortlisted by centres did not reach the interview stage or candidates initially not selected were subsequently called for interviews.

On the matter of promotions, the university said nearly 250 Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) applications had been processed since February 2022, including some that had remained pending since 2006. It described this as the largest number of CAS promotions since JNU was founded.

The administration also rejected concerns around familial or supervisory connections, saying marital or familial ties by themselves could neither be treated as a qualification nor a disqualification for employment. It also said being a former student of a supervisor did not, by itself, establish a violation of UGC publication requirements.

The JNU administration maintained that the recruitment and promotion processes had been conducted fairly and in accordance with established procedures

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)