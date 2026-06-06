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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBefore Obsession, Inde Navarrette Landed A Key Break In Indian Filmmaker Shubham Sanjay Shevade’s Film

Before Obsession, Inde Navarrette Landed A Key Break In Indian Filmmaker Shubham Sanjay Shevade’s Film

Before becoming the breakout star of Obsession, Inde Navarrette worked with Indian filmmaker Shubham Sanjay Shevade in Cross Words Together. Here's how the collaboration helped shape her early career.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Inde Navarrette praised for role in hit
  • Indian filmmaker Shevade directed Navarrette's 2018 short film.
  • Shevade recently reflected on Navarrette's early talent and journey.

As the psychological horror hit Obsession continues to attract attention worldwide, one of the film’s biggest success stories has been the rise of actress Inde Navarrette. Her portrayal of Nikki has earned widespread praise from viewers, with many applauding the depth and emotional intensity she brought to the role.

However, years before acing the role of Nikki, Navarrette was building her career through independent projects. One such project came under the direction of Indian filmmaker Shubham Sanjay Shevade, who recently reflected on their collaboration following the success of Obsession.

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An Early Chapter in Inde Navarrette’s Acting Journey

Back in 2018, Navarrette appeared in Cross Words Together, a romantic short film directed by Shubham Sanjay Shevade. At the time, she was just 17 years old and still working towards establishing herself in the industry.

The film explored different interpretations of love through the experiences of three women at distinct stages of life. Navarrette portrayed a teenager trying to understand the meaning of love, a role that demanded sincerity and emotional authenticity.

After Obsession became a major talking point online, Shevade shared behind-the-scenes photographs from the project and revisited his memories of working with the actress.

He wrote, “8 years ago, I directed a short film – Cross Words Together and had the privilege of working with @indenavarrette Looking back at these BTS photos today, it’s amazing to see how far she’s come. Long before the world started obsessing over her performance in Obsession (@obsessionthemovie), I was fortunate enough to witness her talent first-hand while directing her in a romantic short film… So happy to see her getting the recognition she deserves. Proud to have been a small part of her journey. Congratulations, Inde!”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Shubham Sanjay Shevade (@shubhamshevade)

Who Is Shubham Sanjay Shevade?

Shubham Sanjay Shevade is an Indian filmmaker, writer and director known for his work on independent films and short-format projects in the United States. He studied filmmaking in Los Angeles, where he developed Cross Words Together as part of his academic work.

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Obsession’s Remarkable Success

Today, Navarrette is earning high praise for her role in Obsession, the supernatural psychological horror film written, directed and edited by Curry Barker.

The story centres on Bear, a shy music store employee played by Michael Johnston, whose wish to make the girl he likes fall in love with him unexpectedly comes true, bringing devastating and terrifying consequences.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was one of Inde Navarrette's early acting projects?

Inde Navarrette appeared in the 2018 romantic short film

Who directed the short film

The short film was directed by Shubham Sanjay Shevade.

Who is Shubham Sanjay Shevade?

Shubham Sanjay Shevade is an Indian filmmaker, writer, and director known for independent films.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Obsession Entertainment Curry Barker Inde Navarrette Shubham Sanjay Shevade
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