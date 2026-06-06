Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Inde Navarrette praised for role in hit

Indian filmmaker Shevade directed Navarrette's 2018 short film.

Shevade recently reflected on Navarrette's early talent and journey.

As the psychological horror hit Obsession continues to attract attention worldwide, one of the film’s biggest success stories has been the rise of actress Inde Navarrette. Her portrayal of Nikki has earned widespread praise from viewers, with many applauding the depth and emotional intensity she brought to the role.

However, years before acing the role of Nikki, Navarrette was building her career through independent projects. One such project came under the direction of Indian filmmaker Shubham Sanjay Shevade, who recently reflected on their collaboration following the success of Obsession.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Reportedly Pick Iconic NYC Venue For July Wedding

An Early Chapter in Inde Navarrette’s Acting Journey

Back in 2018, Navarrette appeared in Cross Words Together, a romantic short film directed by Shubham Sanjay Shevade. At the time, she was just 17 years old and still working towards establishing herself in the industry.

The film explored different interpretations of love through the experiences of three women at distinct stages of life. Navarrette portrayed a teenager trying to understand the meaning of love, a role that demanded sincerity and emotional authenticity.

After Obsession became a major talking point online, Shevade shared behind-the-scenes photographs from the project and revisited his memories of working with the actress.

He wrote, “8 years ago, I directed a short film – Cross Words Together and had the privilege of working with @indenavarrette Looking back at these BTS photos today, it’s amazing to see how far she’s come. Long before the world started obsessing over her performance in Obsession (@obsessionthemovie), I was fortunate enough to witness her talent first-hand while directing her in a romantic short film… So happy to see her getting the recognition she deserves. Proud to have been a small part of her journey. Congratulations, Inde!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubham Sanjay Shevade (@shubhamshevade)

Who Is Shubham Sanjay Shevade?

Shubham Sanjay Shevade is an Indian filmmaker, writer and director known for his work on independent films and short-format projects in the United States. He studied filmmaking in Los Angeles, where he developed Cross Words Together as part of his academic work.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan’s Japanese Fans Fly To Hyderabad For Peddi, Sing Film Songs Outside Theatre: WATCH

Obsession’s Remarkable Success

Today, Navarrette is earning high praise for her role in Obsession, the supernatural psychological horror film written, directed and edited by Curry Barker.

The story centres on Bear, a shy music store employee played by Michael Johnston, whose wish to make the girl he likes fall in love with him unexpectedly comes true, bringing devastating and terrifying consequences.