Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Went To Handle Vashu Ji': Varun Dhawan, Farah Khan's Joke Goes Viral Amid Vashu Bhagnani's Rs 400 Cr Legal Dispute

'Went To Handle Vashu Ji': Varun Dhawan, Farah Khan's Joke Goes Viral Amid Vashu Bhagnani's Rs 400 Cr Legal Dispute

Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan shared a playful exchange about Vashu Bhagnani during a recent vlog, drawing attention amid the producer’s ongoing legal dispute linked to Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan's recent chat became talking point.
  • Varun's late arrival sparked a Vashu Bhagnani joke.
  • Joke referenced Bhagnani's ongoing intellectual property rights dispute.
  • Bhagnani sued Tips Industries over

A recent conversation between Farah Khan and Varun Dhawan has become the latest talking point among Bollywood fans. The exchange unfolded during a recent episode of Farah’s YouTube show featuring Varun and his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. While the mood remained cheerful throughout, one particular joke involving producer Vashu Bhagnani quickly caught viewers’ attention due to the ongoing legal dispute surrounding Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

ALSO READ: ‘Dinosaurs Went Extinct, Cockroaches Outlasted Them’: Richa Chadha Backs CJP As Abhijeet Dipke Reaches Delhi

A Late Arrival Leads To A Viral Moment

In Farah Khan's vlog, Varun Dhawan arrived after David Dhawan had already settled in for the chat. Rather than turning up empty-handed, the actor brought gifts for Dilip, Farah Khan’s popular house help.

Making his entrance, Varun joked, "This is better than Trump's house. I got something for Dilip".

Farah immediately pointed out that she had not received anything and said, "You didn't get anything for me? You came late".

Varun responded with a smile, "You are not asking why I am late".

Farah responded with her punchline, asking, "Did you go to meet Vashu ji?"

Without missing a beat, Varun replied, "That's what I went to handle".

ALSO READ: Salim Kumar Hospitalised In Kochi, Put On Ventilator Support: Report

Why the Vashu Bhagnani Dispute Is Making Headlines

The legal disagreement centres on Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which features Varun Dhawan. Vashu Bhagnani has initiated legal proceedings against Tips Industries and other parties, claiming that intellectual property connected to some of his earlier films was used without proper authorisation.

At the heart of the case is the recreated version of the iconic song Chunari Chunari from Biwi No.1. Bhagnani has argued that while Tips Industries owns the audio rights to the original track, permissions related to recreating the song and using associated film intellectual property required his approval or participation.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the viral moment from Farah Khan's recent YouTube show?

During her show, Farah Khan joked about Varun Dhawan being late because he went to meet Vashu Bhagnani. Varun played along, implying he was

Why is Vashu Bhagnani involved in a legal dispute?

Vashu Bhagnani claims that intellectual property from his earlier films was used without proper authorization for

What film and song are central to Vashu Bhagnani's legal disagreement?

The legal disagreement centers on the film

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Jun 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
David Dhawan Farah Khan Vashu Bhagnani Varun Dhawan Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Went To Handle Vashu Ji': Varun Dhawan, Farah Khan's Joke Goes Viral Amid Vashu Bhagnani's Rs 400 Cr Legal Dispute
'Went To Handle Vashu Ji': Varun Dhawan, Farah Khan's Joke Goes Viral Amid Vashu Bhagnani's Rs 400 Cr Legal Dispute
Celebrities
Ram Charan’s Japanese Fans Fly To Hyderabad For Peddi, Sing Film Songs Outside Theatre: WATCH
Ram Charan’s Japanese Fans Fly To Hyderabad For Peddi, Sing Film Songs Outside Theatre: WATCH
Celebrities
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Reportedly Pick Iconic NYC Venue For July Wedding
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Reportedly Pick Iconic NYC Venue For July Wedding
Celebrities
‘Dinosaurs Went Extinct, Cockroaches Outlasted Them’: Richa Chadha Backs CJP As Abhijeet Dipke Reaches Delhi
‘Dinosaurs Went Extinct, Cockroaches Outlasted Them’: Richa Chadha Backs CJP As Abhijeet Dipke Reaches Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Khan Sir Reaches Patna Civil Court to Surrender in Coaching Firing Case
Khan Sir Case: Bodyguards’ Confession Over Firing Deepens Legal Trouble in Patna Probe
UP Politics: Sapa Hits Back at Minister’s ‘Paper Leak Drop’ Claim, Sparks Major Political Row
Khan Sir Surrender: Viral Video Sparks Controversy, Court Appearance in Patna Today
BREAKING: Khan Sir (Faisal Khan) Reaches Patna Civil Court to Surrender Amid Coaching Case Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget