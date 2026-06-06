Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan's recent chat became talking point.

Varun's late arrival sparked a Vashu Bhagnani joke.

Joke referenced Bhagnani's ongoing intellectual property rights dispute.

Bhagnani sued Tips Industries over

A recent conversation between Farah Khan and Varun Dhawan has become the latest talking point among Bollywood fans. The exchange unfolded during a recent episode of Farah’s YouTube show featuring Varun and his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. While the mood remained cheerful throughout, one particular joke involving producer Vashu Bhagnani quickly caught viewers’ attention due to the ongoing legal dispute surrounding Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

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A Late Arrival Leads To A Viral Moment

In Farah Khan's vlog, Varun Dhawan arrived after David Dhawan had already settled in for the chat. Rather than turning up empty-handed, the actor brought gifts for Dilip, Farah Khan’s popular house help.

Making his entrance, Varun joked, "This is better than Trump's house. I got something for Dilip".

Farah immediately pointed out that she had not received anything and said, "You didn't get anything for me? You came late".

Varun responded with a smile, "You are not asking why I am late".

Farah responded with her punchline, asking, "Did you go to meet Vashu ji?"

Without missing a beat, Varun replied, "That's what I went to handle".

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Why the Vashu Bhagnani Dispute Is Making Headlines

The legal disagreement centres on Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which features Varun Dhawan. Vashu Bhagnani has initiated legal proceedings against Tips Industries and other parties, claiming that intellectual property connected to some of his earlier films was used without proper authorisation.

At the heart of the case is the recreated version of the iconic song Chunari Chunari from Biwi No.1. Bhagnani has argued that while Tips Industries owns the audio rights to the original track, permissions related to recreating the song and using associated film intellectual property required his approval or participation.