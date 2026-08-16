Ukraine Launches One of Its Biggest Drone Attacks On Russia, Moscow Region Targeted

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ukraine expanded long-range capabilities, targeting Russian economic infrastructure.

Ukraine has launched one of its largest drone attacks on Russia since the war began, with hundreds of drones reportedly targeting Moscow and other regions. Russian authorities say at least six people were killed, while a major warehouse near Moscow caught fire. Russia’s Defence Ministry said it destroyed 822 drones overnight, while Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 600 drones were aimed at the capital region, with 201 intercepted.

Moscow Hit

Sobyanin described the assault as the biggest air raid on Moscow in two years. Moscow region Governor Andrey Vorobyov called it one of the most massive drone attacks in recent memory.

Russia says 600 Ukrainian drones hit Moscow overnight. Over 200 intercepted near the capital. Fires at a Wildberries warehouse in Podolsk, casualties in Moscow and Rostov regions. pic.twitter.com/0o4bIZbLW4 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 16, 2026

A warehouse belonging to Russian distribution company Wildberries in Podolsk, south of Moscow, caught fire during the attack. Images showed flames engulfing the large facility, with thick black smoke rising above the area.

Five people were also reported killed in Russia’s southern Rostov region, while another person died in the Moscow area. Russian authorities said hundreds of additional drones were destroyed across the country.

The Defence Ministry later claimed that Russian forces had shot down nine Ukrainian cruise missiles and 1,478 drones over a 24-hour period. The figures could not be independently verified.

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Ukraine’s Long-Range Push

Ukraine has significantly expanded its long-range drone and missile capabilities in 2026, allowing it to strike warehouses, oil refineries, ports and military sites as far as 2,400km from its border.

Kyiv has increasingly targeted facilities linked to Wildberries over the past month, striking around 20 warehouses and other buildings. The attacks are aimed at damaging Russia’s economy and creating financial pressure.

The strikes came as Russian attacks also hit Ukraine. Seven people were reportedly killed, including two in Kryvyi Rih, while a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv injured six and triggered several fires.

A Spanish F-18 fighter operating as part of a NATO patrol shot down what appeared to be a Russian drone after it entered Romanian airspace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had launched more than 1,550 attack drones, nearly 1,560 guided bombs and 62 missiles at Ukrainian communities over the past week.

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