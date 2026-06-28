Friends Star Courteney Cox And Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid Split After 13 Years

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid reportedly ended decade-long relationship.

Reports confirm mutual, amicable separation occurred last year.

Neither has confirmed reports; Cox recalled earlier intense breakup.

After sharing more than a decade of their lives together, Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have reportedly gone their separate ways. The Friends actor and the Snow Patrol musician are said to have ended their relationship amicably after years of being together on and off. While neither has publicly commented on the reports, multiple outlets say the pair quietly separated last year.

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Reports Say The Split Was Mutual

According to reports first published by the Daily Mail and later confirmed by PEOPLE, Cox, 62, and McDaid, 49, have ended their relationship after more than 10 years together.

Sources quoted in the reports suggested that the decision was mutual, with the couple eventually recognising they had begun leading different lives. The breakup is said to have been friendly, with no animosity between them.

One source said, "Johnny speaks incredibly highly of Courteney. They had a very deep relationship, and they remain extremely amicable. They are great friends and care about each other very much. This was not an ugly split. They had simply reached a point where they were living different lives."

The reports also claim that McDaid is in the early stages of a new relationship, while both have moved forward with their lives.

While reports indicate the couple ended their relationship late last year, neither Courteney Cox nor Johnny McDaid has publicly confirmed the news. Until either chooses to comment, the reports remain based on information shared by sources close to the former couple.

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Courteney Cox Previously Spoke About An Earlier Breakup

During an appearance on the Minnie Questions with Minnie Driver podcast in April 2024, Cox reflected on an earlier separation that occurred during the couple's relationship.

She recalled, “Three years in, we broke up, and it was really intense. We broke up in therapy. I didn't know it was coming, whether I should have or not.”

Describing the moment, she added, “He just broke up within the first minute. And I was like, what? We were engaged, and I was so shocked. I was in so much pain.”

Cox also explained that McDaid had been struggling within the relationship.

“He wasn't trying to surprise me. He was in that much pain in the relationship. There was that much that needed to be dealt with that he had to protect himself around his heart.”

A Relationship That Spanned More Than A Decade

Cox and McDaid first met in late 2013 at a celebrity-filled house party hosted by the actor. Their romance progressed quickly, and they became engaged nine months later.

Although they called off their engagement in late 2015, the couple reunited the following year. They remained together but chose not to become engaged again.

Throughout their relationship, they often divided their time between the United States and the United Kingdom, with Cox based in Los Angeles and McDaid spending much of his time in London.