'I Wish They Hadn't Killed Me': Vikrant Massey On Mirzapur Exit; Says Male Egos Were Indulged

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vikrant Massey wishes his character survived, new actor plays role.

He recalled Mirzapur's unexpected success and collaborative beginnings.

Massey experienced fan frenzy hours after Mirzapur's premiere.

Mirzapur: The Movie is gearing up for its theatrical release this September and excitement around the crime franchise has reached a new high. While the teaser delighted fans with the return of several familiar faces, Vikrant Massey's absence quickly became a talking point. Although Bablu Pandit is making a comeback in the film, the character will now be portrayed by Jitendra Kumar. Amid the growing buzz, Massey has revisited his time on the hit series, sharing candid memories about the show's early days, its overwhelming success and why he still wishes his character had lived on.

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Vikrant Massey Says He Still Wishes Bablu Pandit Had Survived

Ever since the teaser for Mirzapur: The Movie dropped, many fans have wondered why Vikrant Massey is not returning as Bablu Pandit. While the reason behind the casting change has not been disclosed, the actor recently reflected on his experience during a conversation with FLO Bangalore Official.

Looking back at the first season, Massey admitted there is still one thing he would change if he could.

“I wish they hadn’t killed me,” Vikrant said with a smile.

He also revealed that when he first joined the project, neither he nor the team anticipated the enormous popularity the series would eventually achieve.

“When Mirzapur came my way, it was actually just a bunch of enthusiastic people coming together. There were a lot of wonderful women who were a part of it too, but primarily the show had, say, maybe 85% men involved, both in front of and behind the camera. It was simply a group of people who came together and said, ‘Let’s make this show.'”

'We Were Indulging Our Male Egos,' Says Vikrant

During the conversation, Massey also talked about the working environment behind the acclaimed series. He praised Excel Entertainment for backing a story rooted in India's hinterland at a time when such narratives had yet to become mainstream.

Describing the atmosphere on set, he said, “So it was just a bunch of people getting together, going out there and indulging our testosterones, our male egos, or patriarchy, if you could say.”

The Overnight Success That Took Everyone By Surprise

The actor also recalled the extraordinary response Mirzapur received almost immediately after its release. At the time, he was in Lucknow filming Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi when the scale of the show's popularity suddenly became impossible to ignore.

“I remember very vividly that I was in Lucknow the day the show came out. I was shooting for a film called Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. I was doing a 7 am to 7 pm shift. By the time the shoot was about to get over, I heard some chaos outside the location. The director and the assistants were finding it a little difficult to control the sound because we shoot in sync sound. And then we realised that there were at least 200–300 people outside the location because news had spread that Bablu Bhaiya was shooting there.”

Massey recalled that the reaction unfolded within hours of the series premiering.

He said, “And this happened within 24 hours. The show launched at 12 midnight, and this was the next evening, so maybe after 17–18 hours. There were people on bikes following my car. They wanted pictures with me, they wanted selfies, and autographs. And that is when we realised that we’d actually made something good, something people were really enjoying watching.”

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Bablu Pandit Returns, But With A New Face

Although several characters who died during the series are making a return in Mirzapur: The Movie, Vikrant Massey's Bablu Pandit is the only role that has been recast. This time, the beloved character will be played by Jitendra Kumar, marking one of the film's most talked-about casting changes ahead of its September release.