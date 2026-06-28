Akanksha Chamola confirmed on 'Lock Upp Season 2' that she and Gaurav Khanna are heading for divorce. They have been living separately for the past year.
'We Both Want Different Things': Akanksha Chamola Announces Divorce From Gaurav Khanna On Lock Upp 2
Akanksha Chamola has confirmed her separation from husband Gaurav Khanna, revealing on ‘Lock Upp 2’ that the couple has been living apart for a year and have decided to divorce mutually.
- Akanksha Chamola confirmed divorce from actor Gaurav Khanna.
- They have been living separately for one year.
- Nine-year marriage ends amicably due to differing life goals.
A surprising revelation from reality show ‘Lock Upp Season 2’ has brought television actors Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola into the spotlight. In a candid moment on the show, Akanksha confirmed that she and Gaurav are heading for divorce and have already been living separately for the past year, marking the end of their nine-year marriage journey.
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Akanksha Confirms Divorce On Reality Show
During her appearance on ‘Lock Upp Season 2’, Akanksha Chamola openly addressed her personal life and confirmed the separation.
She said, “Gaurav Khanna and I are getting divorced. We have been living separately for the past one year. People don’t know about this yet. This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past one year."
Her revelation came as a shock to viewers, as the couple had largely kept their relationship issues away from the public eye.
🚨 Akanksha Chamola confirms her divorce from Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna after 10 years of marriage.— jayaa 💜🩵 (@Jayaa2012) June 28, 2026
Speaking on Lock Upp 2, she revealed, "We have been living separately for the last one year.". pic.twitter.com/lBuzc5Wwzk
Mutual Decision And No Bitterness
Despite the separation, Akanksha mentioned that the decision was mutual and amicable. She clarified that there is no negativity between them and that they continue to remain in touch.
“There is nothing bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other, but we feel that we are not right for each other as partners. That is because we both want different things in life," she said.
Her statement highlights that the split was not driven by conflict, but rather by differing life goals that gradually created distance between the two.
The couple’s differences had reportedly become more apparent over time. In earlier discussions referenced during the show, Gaurav had expressed his desire to embrace fatherhood, while Akanksha was not ready to take that step at the time.
These contrasting aspirations appear to have contributed to the growing emotional gap between them.
Time Apart And Family Intervention
Akanksha also revealed that even their families had advised them to spend some time apart to better understand their relationship dynamics.
“All this has been going on since Bigg Boss 19. Gaurav’s parents and my parents told us to stay separately for some time. It happens sometimes that when you stay away, you realise each other’s importance," Akansha said.
The separation period, however, eventually led both individuals to the conclusion that they were better suited to different paths.
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Nine Years Of Marriage Comes To An End
Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola tied the knot in 2016 after a period of dating. After nine years of marriage, their relationship has now reached a turning point, with both choosing to part ways while maintaining mutual respect.
Although speculation had previously suggested reconciliation due to their continued communication, Akanksha’s latest statement confirms that the decision to divorce is now final and mutually accepted.
The revelation has left fans surprised, especially given the couple’s long-standing relationship and private nature. As Akanksha Chamola steps forward with her truth on national television, the news marks the end of a significant chapter in both her and Gaurav Khanna’s lives.
(With inputs from IANS)
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the recent news about Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola?
How long were Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola married?
Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola were married for nine years. They tied the knot in 2016 before deciding to part ways.
What led to Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's divorce?
The couple is divorcing due to differing life goals. Gaurav wanted to embrace fatherhood, while Akanksha was not ready at the time.
Is the divorce between Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola amicable?
Yes, Akanksha mentioned the decision was mutual and amicable. There is no negativity between them, and they continue to remain in touch.