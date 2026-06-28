Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akanksha Chamola confirmed divorce from actor Gaurav Khanna.

They have been living separately for one year.

Nine-year marriage ends amicably due to differing life goals.

A surprising revelation from reality show ‘Lock Upp Season 2’ has brought television actors Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola into the spotlight. In a candid moment on the show, Akanksha confirmed that she and Gaurav are heading for divorce and have already been living separately for the past year, marking the end of their nine-year marriage journey.

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Akanksha Confirms Divorce On Reality Show

During her appearance on ‘Lock Upp Season 2’, Akanksha Chamola openly addressed her personal life and confirmed the separation.

She said, “Gaurav Khanna and I are getting divorced. We have been living separately for the past one year. People don’t know about this yet. This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past one year."

Her revelation came as a shock to viewers, as the couple had largely kept their relationship issues away from the public eye.

🚨 Akanksha Chamola confirms her divorce from Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna after 10 years of marriage.

Speaking on Lock Upp 2, she revealed, "We have been living separately for the last one year.". pic.twitter.com/lBuzc5Wwzk — jayaa 💜🩵 (@Jayaa2012) June 28, 2026

Mutual Decision And No Bitterness

Despite the separation, Akanksha mentioned that the decision was mutual and amicable. She clarified that there is no negativity between them and that they continue to remain in touch.

“There is nothing bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other, but we feel that we are not right for each other as partners. That is because we both want different things in life," she said.

Her statement highlights that the split was not driven by conflict, but rather by differing life goals that gradually created distance between the two.

The couple’s differences had reportedly become more apparent over time. In earlier discussions referenced during the show, Gaurav had expressed his desire to embrace fatherhood, while Akanksha was not ready to take that step at the time.

These contrasting aspirations appear to have contributed to the growing emotional gap between them.

Time Apart And Family Intervention

Akanksha also revealed that even their families had advised them to spend some time apart to better understand their relationship dynamics.

“All this has been going on since Bigg Boss 19. Gaurav’s parents and my parents told us to stay separately for some time. It happens sometimes that when you stay away, you realise each other’s importance," Akansha said.

The separation period, however, eventually led both individuals to the conclusion that they were better suited to different paths.

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Nine Years Of Marriage Comes To An End

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola tied the knot in 2016 after a period of dating. After nine years of marriage, their relationship has now reached a turning point, with both choosing to part ways while maintaining mutual respect.

Although speculation had previously suggested reconciliation due to their continued communication, Akanksha’s latest statement confirms that the decision to divorce is now final and mutually accepted.

The revelation has left fans surprised, especially given the couple’s long-standing relationship and private nature. As Akanksha Chamola steps forward with her truth on national television, the news marks the end of a significant chapter in both her and Gaurav Khanna’s lives.

(With inputs from IANS)