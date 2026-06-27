Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Britney Spears' sons debuted at Paris Fashion Week.

Sean Preston, Jayden James walked Vetements Menswear runway.

Their runway debut instantly became a talked-about moment.

Jayden James' previous Dior show hinted at fashion pursuit.

Paris Fashion Week lit up with an unexpected moment as Sean Preston and Jayden James, sons of Britney Spears, stepped onto the runway together. Walking for the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on 26 June, the brothers instantly drew attention, turning a routine showcase into one of the most talked-about moments of the event and signalling a striking new move into the fashion spotlight.

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Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week

Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, made headlines as they appreared together on the runway at Paris Men's Fashion Week. The appearance followed arlier reports suggesting the siblings would be part of a major fashion moment during the event, which quickly turned into one of the most talked-about highlights of the show.

Sean Preston had a refined runway look, wearing a satin blazer-style coat layered over a button-up shirt, tie, and jeans, finished with polished black shoes for a sleek, structured appearance.

Jayden James opted for a more relaxed aesthetic, walking in faded blue jeans, a white tank top, and a leather belt, paired with layered accessories that added a subtle edge to his minimalist styling.

Britney Spears two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, made their runway debut at Paris Fashion Week. Both guys walked for the Vetements Spring/Summer 2027 show. They both did a great job and both looked amazing!! Thoughts?? #britney #britneyspears #parisfashionweek #runway pic.twitter.com/iM6itSGqyS — George Mansour (@thegmansour) June 27, 2026

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Growing Fashion Journey

Jayden’s appearance in Paris follows his earlier outing at the Dior Cruise Show in Los Angeles on 13 May, where he was seen alongside celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Sabrina Carpenter. That event hinted at his growing interest in fashion, which now appears to be steadily evolving into a serious pursuit.

Family Background

Sean Preston and Jayden James are the sons of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline, who were married in 2004 and welcomed their children in 2005 and 2006 respectively. Their rare joint appearance has drawn renewed attention to the family, especially as both brothers step further into the public eye.