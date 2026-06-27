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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKylie Jenner Hit With Lawsuit By Former Chef Alleging Demanding Job Led To Miscarriage

Kylie Jenner Hit With Lawsuit By Former Chef Alleging Demanding Job Led To Miscarriage

Kylie Jenner’s former private chef has filed a lawsuit alleging excessive work during pregnancy led to a miscarriage, alongside claims of discrimination, harassment, and unpaid wages.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kylie Jenner's ex-chef sued alleging pregnancy discrimination, wrongful termination.
  • Chef claims forced heavy tasks, denied requested pregnancy accommodations.
  • She suffered miscarriage after demanding Palm Springs work event.
  • Lawsuit also claims wage violations, seeking unspecified damages.

Kylie Jenner is once again facing legal scrutiny after her former private chef filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles alleging that demanding work conditions during her pregnancy led to severe health complications, including a miscarriage. The complaint, filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, outlines multiple claims of pregnancy discrimination, harassment, and wrongful termination. According to reports cited by E! News, the chef says she was repeatedly denied reasonable workplace accommodations despite informing supervisors of her condition.

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Work Conditions And Pregnancy Claims

The former employee states that she worked for enner from November 2024 to March 2025, often performing long, physically intense shifts of up to 11–12 hours, five days a week. She alleges that after informing supervisors in December 2024 that she was three months pregnant, she requested adjustments to protect her health.

Instead, the lawsuit claims she continued to be assigned heavy duties and high-pressure responsibilities without support.

One of the key allegations in the filing describes an incident on New Year’s Eve 2024, when she was reportedly instructed to carry heavy food items across a street and up a slope without assistance. She claims the exertion left her feeling faint, short of breath, and requiring help from security staff, who provided water and assistance.

Palm Springs Event And Health Crisis

The complaint further alleges that in early February 2025, while about five months pregnant, she worked at a child’s birthday celebration in Palm Springs with insufficient support staff.

She claims her requests for help were ignored, leading to extreme exhaustion. The filing states she later experienced emotional distress in a bathroom during the event due to physical strain.

According to the lawsuit, she woke the next morning suffering severe haemorrhaging and drove herself to hospital, where doctors reportedly confirmed there was no detectable heartbeat and that she had lost the pregnancy.

The chef claims she informed supervisors about the miscarriage but was later accused of leaving the kitchen in poor condition after the event.

She also alleges further emotional distress and another episode of severe haemorrhaging later in February 2025. In addition, the complaint states a supervisor told her to stop crying because it was upsetting Jenner.

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Legal Claims And Compensation Sought

The lawsuit includes allegations of pregnancy discrimination, failure to provide workplace accommodations, harassment, wringful termination, wage violation, and misclassification as an independent contractor. The former employee is seeking unspecified damages, including back pay, lost wages, benefits, and legal costs, along with a jury trial.

She also claims she was not paid fully or on time for the hours worked and later filed a formal complaint with co-defendant Tri Star outlining alleged misconduct.

As of now, Kylie Jenner has not publicly responded to the any of the allegations.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Kylie Jenner being sued for?

Kylie Jenner is being sued by her former private chef for alleged pregnancy discrimination, harassment, and wrongful termination. The chef claims demanding work conditions caused severe health issues, including a miscarriage.

Who filed the lawsuit against Kylie Jenner?

Her former private chef, who worked for Jenner from November 2024 to March 2025, filed the complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court.

What severe health issues did the chef allege?

The chef alleges that demanding work conditions led to extreme exhaustion, feeling faint, and ultimately severe haemorrhaging and a miscarriage in February 2025.

Has Kylie Jenner responded to the allegations?

No, Kylie Jenner has not yet publicly responded to any of the allegations made in the lawsuit filed by her former private chef.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Celebrity News ENtertainment News Kylie Jenner Lawsuit Kylie Jenner Chef Case
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