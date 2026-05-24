Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Farhan Akhtar filed a formal complaint against Ranveer Singh with FWICE.

FWICE will hold a press conference on May 25 to announce its decision.

Reports cited creative differences and financial compensation as reasons for exit.

Akhtar advises expecting the unexpected in filmmaking amid controversy.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has taken the Don 3 controversy a step further. He has reportedly filed a formal complaint against Ranveer Singh with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over the actor's alleged exit from the film. The federation is set to hold a press conference on May 25 to announce its decision on the matter.

FWICE To Address Don 3 Complaint On May 25

In an official statement, FWICE confirmed that it had received the complaint filed by Akhtar against Singh in connection with his alleged withdrawal from Don 3. The complaint came through the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), of which Akhtar is a member. The federation said it would go through the complaint and the surrounding circumstances before making its stand public.

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What Led To The Don 3 Controversy?

The trouble around Don 3 began after reports started coming in that Ranveer Singh had stepped back from the project. While the actor never made an official statement, industry circles pointed to creative differences over the script and the film's direction as possible reasons. Reports also suggested that Akhtar had at one point considered replacing Singh. But the success of Dhurandhar reportedly changed the equation, with Singh then said to be reassessing his film choices in light of the film's performance.

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On the financial side, reports indicated that Excel Entertainment was looking at compensation of around Rs 40 crore, citing money already spent on pre-production and the disruption caused to the film's schedule. Singh was reportedly open to settling the said amount. As the rumours kept building, the Producers Guild of India was also said to be considering stepping in to help resolve the matter. Actor Aamir Khan was linked to behind-the-scenes efforts to sort things out, though he later denied any such involvement.

With the future of the franchise still unclear, there is also talk of recasting, with some reports even suggesting that Akhtar himself could return to the lead role. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Akhtar addressed the situation with a measured response. The 54-year-old said the controversy taught him to expect the unexpected and to not take anything for granted until a film is finally made.