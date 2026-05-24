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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFarhan Akhtar Files Complaint Against Ranveer Singh Over Don 3 Exit, FWICE To Announce Decision On Monday

Farhan Akhtar Files Complaint Against Ranveer Singh Over Don 3 Exit, FWICE To Announce Decision On Monday

Farhan Akhtar has reportedly filed a complaint against Ranveer Singh with FWICE over his alleged exit from Don 3. The federation is expected to announce its decision on May 25.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 24 May 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Farhan Akhtar filed a formal complaint against Ranveer Singh with FWICE.
  • FWICE will hold a press conference on May 25 to announce its decision.
  • Reports cited creative differences and financial compensation as reasons for exit.
  • Akhtar advises expecting the unexpected in filmmaking amid controversy.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has taken the Don 3 controversy a step further. He has reportedly filed a formal complaint against Ranveer Singh with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over the actor's alleged exit from the film. The federation is set to hold a press conference on May 25 to announce its decision on the matter.

FWICE To Address Don 3 Complaint On May 25

In an official statement, FWICE confirmed that it had received the complaint filed by Akhtar against Singh in connection with his alleged withdrawal from Don 3. The complaint came through the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), of which Akhtar is a member. The federation said it would go through the complaint and the surrounding circumstances before making its stand public.

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What Led To The Don 3 Controversy?

The trouble around Don 3 began after reports started coming in that Ranveer Singh had stepped back from the project. While the actor never made an official statement, industry circles pointed to creative differences over the script and the film's direction as possible reasons. Reports also suggested that Akhtar had at one point considered replacing Singh. But the success of Dhurandhar reportedly changed the equation, with Singh then said to be reassessing his film choices in light of the film's performance.

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On the financial side, reports indicated that Excel Entertainment was looking at compensation of around Rs 40 crore, citing money already spent on pre-production and the disruption caused to the film's schedule. Singh was reportedly open to settling the said amount. As the rumours kept building, the Producers Guild of India was also said to be considering stepping in to help resolve the matter. Actor Aamir Khan was linked to behind-the-scenes efforts to sort things out, though he later denied any such involvement.

With the future of the franchise still unclear, there is also talk of recasting, with some reports even suggesting that Akhtar himself could return to the lead role. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Akhtar addressed the situation with a measured response. The 54-year-old said the controversy taught him to expect the unexpected and to not take anything for granted until a film is finally made.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest development regarding the Don 3 controversy?

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has filed a formal complaint against Ranveer Singh with the FWICE over Singh's alleged exit from Don 3. The federation will announce its decision on May 25.

Why did Ranveer Singh reportedly exit Don 3?

Industry sources suggest creative differences over the script and film's direction as potential reasons for Ranveer Singh's alleged withdrawal from Don 3.

What financial implications has Ranveer Singh's alleged exit from Don 3 caused?

Excel Entertainment is reportedly seeking around Rs 40 crore in compensation due to pre-production expenses and schedule disruptions caused by the alleged exit.

What was Farhan Akhtar's reaction to the Don 3 controversy?

Farhan Akhtar stated that the controversy taught him to expect the unexpected and not take anything for granted until a film is completed.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Don 3 New Movie Farhan Akhtar Ranveer SIngh
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