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English NewsNewsWorldIsrael Launches Strikes In Southern Lebanon, Claims Hezbollah Violation

Israel Launches Strikes In Southern Lebanon, Claims Hezbollah Violation

Israel launched targeted strikes in southern Lebanon after an alleged Hezbollah violation, with Lebanon reporting one death and 12 injuries.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 09:22 PM (IST)
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  • Tensions persist despite US-brokered security arrangement reducing hostilities.

The Israeli military on Wednesday said it had launched targeted strikes in southern Lebanon in response to what it described as a "Hezbollah violation", a day after the latest round of US-facilitated talks between Israel and Lebanon was held in Rome. Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike on the southern town of Tibnin killed one person and injured 12 others. The developments come amid continued tensions despite a US-brokered security arrangement aimed at reducing hostilities along the border.

Strikes And Warning

The Israeli military said it had earlier issued an evacuation warning for the village of Mansouri, around 25 kilometres from Tibnin, stating that it would act against Hezbollah in the area.

According to the military, this was its first online evacuation warning for Lebanon in more than a month.

Buffer Zone

In late June, Israel also dropped leaflets over Mansouri urging residents to leave after adding the village to its self-declared buffer zone in southern Lebanon, according to a senior Lebanese military official quoted by Reuters at the time.

Despite Israeli military activity nearby, some Lebanese farmers had continued to access their homes and fields in the area.

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Border Arrangement

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel agreed to a US-brokered security arrangement intended to reduce hostilities along the border.

However, Israel has said it will continue to maintain a security zone in southern Lebanon, stating that the measure is necessary to eliminate the threat posed by Hezbollah.

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Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 09:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Hezbollah US Iran War Live News Update US Iran War Live
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