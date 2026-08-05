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English NewsCitiesCJP's Saurav Dass Alleges YouTubers Entered His House, Shared Inside Videos

CJP's Saurav Dass Alleges YouTubers Entered His House, Shared Inside Videos

Saurav Dass alleged a privacy breach after videos from his residence surfaced online, prompting TMC MP Derek O'Brien to say the issue will be raised in Parliament.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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  • Around 15-20 people reportedly entered or filmed his residence.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das has alleged a serious breach of privacy after claiming that several YouTubers and media channels entered or filmed from his residence and shared visuals from inside. Calling it a "grave security threat", Das said the videos have exposed his home and put both him and his family at risk.

In a series of posts on X, Das claimed that around 15-20 people arrived at his residence on the same morning, while some had been stationed outside the house since the previous night.

Also Read: Government Seeks Support For Delimitation Bill; Rahul Gandhi Says 'No', Sets Condition

Dass Flags Security Concerns

In his first post, Das wrote that certain YouTubers and media channels had "broken into" his house and were showing visuals from inside the property. He described it as not only an invasion of privacy but also a major security concern for his family.

He further stated that if anti-social elements were to target his residence after watching these videos, it would pose a serious threat to everyone living there.

In another post, Das said that 15-20 people had descended on his house that morning, adding that some individuals had been camping outside since the previous night. He also said he was currently in Maharashtra attending a two-day meeting of the Cockroach Janta Party.

Derek O'Brien Responds

Reacting to Das' posts, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien said the matter would be taken up in Parliament.

Also Read: 'Why Can't Amit Shah Come To Parliament?': CJP's Saurav Das Targets Home Minister

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party Saurav Das CJP Protest
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