Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Around 15-20 people reportedly entered or filmed his residence.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das has alleged a serious breach of privacy after claiming that several YouTubers and media channels entered or filmed from his residence and shared visuals from inside. Calling it a "grave security threat", Das said the videos have exposed his home and put both him and his family at risk.

In a series of posts on X, Das claimed that around 15-20 people arrived at his residence on the same morning, while some had been stationed outside the house since the previous night.

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Dass Flags Security Concerns

In his first post, Das wrote that certain YouTubers and media channels had "broken into" his house and were showing visuals from inside the property. He described it as not only an invasion of privacy but also a major security concern for his family.

He further stated that if anti-social elements were to target his residence after watching these videos, it would pose a serious threat to everyone living there.

15–20 such people descended on my house this morning. Some have been camping outside since last night. These videos have now activated goons, a grave security threat for everyone living in the house. I am currently in Maharashtra for CJP’s two-day meeting.



Videos:… https://t.co/FrqYzHimp2 — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 5, 2026

In another post, Das said that 15-20 people had descended on his house that morning, adding that some individuals had been camping outside since the previous night. He also said he was currently in Maharashtra attending a two-day meeting of the Cockroach Janta Party.

🚨#SOS: Certain YouTubers and media channels have broken into my house and are showing the visuals from inside. It’s not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat for me and my family.



If anti-social elements attack me at my residence as a result of this,… — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 5, 2026

Derek O'Brien Responds

Reacting to Das' posts, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien said the matter would be taken up in Parliament.

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