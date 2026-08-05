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English NewsNews'This Is Not Bangladesh We Fought For': Sheikh Hasina Breaks Down In First Press Conference Since Ouster

'This Is Not Bangladesh We Fought For': Sheikh Hasina Breaks Down In First Press Conference Since Ouster

Sheikh Hasina made her first public appearance since her ouster, saying Bangladesh had strayed from its ideals as she defended her government's actions.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 08:34 PM (IST)

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday held her first press conference since being forced out of the country, delivering an emotional address via video link from New Delhi. During the briefing, Hasina broke down while remembering members of her family and said Bangladesh had drifted away from the ideals for which millions had sacrificed their lives. She alleged that organised groups had turned students' demands into a violent movement aimed at bringing about a change in power, while defending her government's handling of the unrest.

'This Is Not Bangladesh'

Addressing the media, Hasina said she was speaking not only as a former prime minister but also as the daughter of Bangladesh's founding leader. She became emotional while recalling her family members who were killed.

Hasina said fear had spread across Bangladesh over the past few years and claimed the country was no longer the Bangladesh for which millions had made sacrifices. She alleged that organised groups had worked to transform students' demands into a violent political movement and use it to bring about a change in government.

She also said her administration had attempted to resolve the issue through dialogue, legal procedures and patience, but claimed that certain groups used the protests as a political weapon.

Also Read: From PM Modi Video Row To CSAM: Meta Admits Lapses In Govt Meeting

Defends Government's Response

Questioning the criticism of law enforcement, Hasina asked what the duty of security agencies should be when police stations are set on fire, lives are lost and public property is damaged.

She alleged that Awami League leaders and workers were being killed or disappearing, claiming that around 10,000 party workers had either been killed or gone missing, while more than one lakh leaders and supporters had been affected. Hasina also said more than 600 cases had been registered against her.

Recalling the assassination of her family in 1975, she said she had earlier spent six years in exile and had once again been forced away from her country, but insisted she had never been separated from the people of Bangladesh.

Son Targets Yunus Government

Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed, also addressed the press conference and alleged that Bangladesh had become "another Pakistan".

He claimed the death toll stood at around 1,400, while the government had put the figure at 800. Wazed further alleged that the Yunus government had passed legislation providing legal protection against prosecution for killings linked to police action. He also claimed political killings were taking place and that journalists and editors perceived to support the Awami League had been jailed. He thanked Indian media for highlighting these issues, saying international media had taken note after they were reported.

Also Read: 'India Kept Pakistan Waiting': General Anil Chauhan Reveals New Detail On Operation Sindoor

Before You Go

JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Stand Firm, Announce August 10 Assembly March

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 08:29 PM (IST)
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Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina
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