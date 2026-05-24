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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVarun Dhawan Reveals Pooja Hegde Was His Schoolmate At ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Trailer Launch

Varun Dhawan Reveals Pooja Hegde Was His Schoolmate At ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Trailer Launch

Varun Dhawan revealed that he and Pooja Hegde were schoolmates during the trailer launch of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. His hilarious remark left the audience in splits.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 24 May 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde discovered they were schoolmates.
  • Both actors debuted in 2012, Hegde in Tamil cinema.
  • Their film's trailer released, facing box office competition.

Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde shared a fun throwback moment at the trailer launch of their upcoming film "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai." While interacting with the media, Varun surprised everyone by revealing that the two actors were schoolmates.

Old School Connect

Turns out Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde go way back. At the trailer launch of their upcoming film "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai," Varun let slip that the two were schoolmates. "I don't think anyone knows that Pooja and I went to the same school. We went to the same school. She didn't look like this back then," he said, sending the room into laughter. The moment has since been making the rounds on social media.

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Debuts To Box Office Clash

Both actors made their acting debuts in 2012. Varun stepped into films with "Student of the Year" alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, while Pooja began her journey with the Tamil film "Mugamoodi." Pooja went on to make her Bollywood debut in 2016 with "Mohenjo Daro" opposite Hrithik Roshan and has since built a strong presence across South and Hindi cinema.

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The film, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is set to release in theatres on June 5. The trailer of the film was released on Saturday, 24th May, 2026. Its trailer has been well received, though the film will have to hold its own against Ram Charan's "Peddi," which hits screens a day earlier on June 4.

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde, the film also features an ensemble cast including Mrunal Thakur, Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Pandey, and Manish Paul in pivotal roles.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde know each other before their movie?

Yes, Varun Dhawan revealed at the trailer launch that he and Pooja Hegde were schoolmates and attended the same school.

When is the movie Releasing?

The film will release on 5th June.

When was the trailer released?

The trailer was released on 23rd may, 2026.

Who else is in the cast of the film?

The film also features Mrunal Thakur, Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Pandey, and Manish Paul in important roles.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pooja Hegde New Movie Varun Dhawan Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
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