Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arbaaz Khan's birthday marked by wife Sshura's viral video.

Video showed Arbaaz dancing for daughter, even post-surgery.

Sshura's heartfelt message praised Arbaaz's joy, family bond.

Family, friends, including Arhaan, commented humorously on video.

Arbaaz Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on August 4, receiving warm wishes from fans, friends and members of the film industry. Making the occasion even more special, his wife, Sshura Khan, shared a heartwarming and humorous video on social media that has since gone viral. The clip captures Arbaaz entertaining their daughter, Sipara, with his energetic dance moves, giving fans a glimpse into the family's playful bond.

Arbaaz Dances For Daughter Sipara In Viral Video

In the video shared by Sshura on Instagram, Arbaaz is seen dancing enthusiastically to Lata Mangeshkar's classic song Mohabbat Bade Kaam Ki Cheez Hai while trying to entertain little Sipara. Although Sshura chose not to reveal her daughter's face, she can be heard laughing as she records the adorable moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sshura Khan (@sshurakhan)

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The video also includes another clip of Arbaaz singing and dancing from a hospital bed following surgery, showing that his cheerful spirit remained intact even during recovery.

Sharing the post, Sshura penned a heartfelt birthday message, saying Arbaaz had gone from dancing for her to dancing for their daughter. She added that he had made life happier, more entertaining and never dull, calling him her favourite person and the family's biggest entertainer.

Family Joins In With Sweet And Funny Reactions

Arbaaz responded to the post with a light-hearted comment, writing, "My best audience. Happy wife, happy life."

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Actor Gauahar Khan also wished the couple well, while Arbaaz's son, Arhaan Khan, left fans amused with a humorous comment, joking that Sipara was being raised by "Makkhi Pandey", a reference to one of Arbaaz's popular on-screen characters.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to actress Malaika Arora, with whom he shares son Arhaan Khan. Following their divorce in 2017, the actor married celebrity make-up artist Sshura Khan in December 2023. The couple later welcomed their daughter, Sipara, and continue to share glimpses of their family life with fans.