Lock Upp Season 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Lifts Trophy, Takes Home Rs 1 Cr Prize After Finale

After weeks of intense competition, unexpected twists, emotional moments and fierce rivalries, Lock Upp Season 2 has finally reached its conclusion. The much-awaited grand finale has ended months of anticipation, with Shreya Kalra emerging as the winner of the reality show. Along with the coveted trophy, she also walked away with the Rs 1 crore prize, bringing an end to widespread speculation over who would claim the title.

ALSO READ: Shreya Kalra Says Being Repeatedly Cornered In Lock Upp 2 Helped Her Reach The Finale

Shreya Kalra Wins Lock Upp Season 2

The finale, which aired on July 5, 2026, at 8 PM, brough the reality show's journey to an end. Shreya Kalra secured the title after making it through a fiercely competitive season that kept viewers hooked with its drama, conflicts and unexpected turns.

Along with the winner's trophy, Shreya also received the show's Rs 1 crore prize.

The Grand Finale Narrowed Down To The Final Two

Tuesday's episode confirmed the show's top five finalists. Shivangi Joshi became the first contestant to secure a place in the finale after Harshad Chopda gave up his spot for her. She was followed by Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde and Ram Kapoor. The fifth and final place went to Yogesh Rawat after he won the task, while Varun Yadav was eliminated following his defeat.

As the grand finale progressed, the competition narrowed to the top three, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi and Yogesh Rawat. The final showdown ultimately came down to Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi, before Shreya was declared the winner of Lock Upp Season 2.

Who Is Shreya Kalra

Shreya Kalra has steadily carved a niche for herself in the digital entertainment space. Hailing from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, she first caught public attention through MTV's popular reality show Roadies. Following her television appearance, Shreya added another milestone to her career by starring in the music video Zariya Tu. Released under Times Music, the song featured her alongside actor Paras Kalnawat.

Shreya Kalra is known to be in a relationship with fellow MTV Roadies contestant Rishabh Jaiswal. The two are currently dating.