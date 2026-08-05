Meta apologized for the spread of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), deepfake content, and shortcomings in its platform's functioning. Its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, also expressed regret over the issue.
From PM Modi Video Row To CSAM: Meta Admits Lapses In Govt Meeting
The government argued that Meta itself decides which posts are shown to users, which content receives greater reach and which does not.
- India questioned Meta's intermediary status over content control.
- Government cited algorithms, paid promotions influencing content reach.
- Meta regretted CSAM, deepfakes amid intense government scrutiny.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Meta express regret to the Indian government?
What is the government's stance on Meta's 'intermediary' status?
The government argues Meta cannot be treated as a mere intermediary. It believes Meta actively controls content distribution through algorithms and paid promotions, influencing what users see.
What concerns were raised about Prime Minister Modi's Facebook post?
Concerns were raised over the temporary removal of PM Narendra Modi's Facebook post on July 23. Meta attributed this to an AI-related technical error and later restored it.
What is 'Safe Harbour' and how is it relevant to Meta?
Safe harbour is legal protection for online platforms hosting user content, requiring prompt action against misinformation. The government warned Meta that non-compliance could lead to its withdrawal, risking direct legal action.
What significant allegations were discussed regarding Meta's platform?
Allegations surfaced that CSAM content was promoted via paid Instagram advertisements. Meta admitted spending significant funds promoting certain content, leading to government scrutiny of its platform policies.