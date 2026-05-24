‘Isne Mera Ek Aur Gaana Uthaya’: Salman Khan Roasts Varun Dhawan Over ‘Chunari Chunari’ Remake

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan teased Varun Dhawan about song recreation at film event.

David Dhawan Film Festival honored director's celebrated career journey.

Varun's upcoming film features recreation of Salman's 'Chunari Chunari'.

Song recreation faces producer's ethical concerns, film release unaffected.

Salman Khan brought his signature humour and charm to a special event in Mumbai on Saturday evening as he joined filmmaker David Dhawan and actor Varun Dhawan for a celebration of the director’s film journey. While the evening had plenty of nostalgic moments, it was Salman’s playful dig at Varun over Chunari Chunari that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Salman’s Funny Comment Leaves Varun Smiling

PVR INOX hosted the David Dhawan Film Festival in Mumbai, with the veteran filmmaker attending the event along with his son Varun. Salman also made a stylish appearance and quickly became one of the biggest highlights of the evening.

Dressed in a black T-shirt, leather jacket and denim, Salman’s look reminded fans of his classic late ‘90s style. Videos from the venue have now surfaced online, showing the actor arriving with David and Varun and later interacting with them on stage.

During one fun moment at the event, Salman jokingly pointed at Varun and told the crowd, “Isne mera ek aur gaana uthaya,” leaving everyone laughing.

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Varun, clearly embarrassed by the comment, was seen smiling and asking Salman to stop. The light-hearted exchange instantly became a talking point on social media.

‘Chunari Chunari’ Gets A New Version

Salman’s comment was about Chunari Chunari, the hit track from the 1999 film Biwi No.1 that originally featured Salman and Sushmita Sen.

The song has now been recreated for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, where Varun stars alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

This isn’t the first time Varun has featured in recreated versions of Salman’s popular tracks, which made Salman’s joke even more entertaining for fans.

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Song Recreation Also Sparks Controversy

Meanwhile, Chunari Chunari’s recreated version has also led to controversy.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani has reportedly raised objections over songs linked to his films being recreated without approval. He has described the issue as an ethical concern.

At the trailer launch of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, producer Ramesh Taurani said the matter is being handled and won’t affect the film’s release.

Backed by Tips Films, the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5, 2026.