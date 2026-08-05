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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJiya Shankar Announces Engagement To Kaaran Dhanak, Shares Dreamy Proposal Photos

Jiya Shankar Announces Engagement To Kaaran Dhanak, Shares Dreamy Proposal Photos

Jiya Shankar has announced her engagement to Kaaran Dhanak, sharing dreamy proposal photos and an emotional note after weeks of speculation.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 09:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Jiya Shankar officially announced engagement to Kaaran Dhanak.
  • Instagram post showcased romantic proposal photos, ending speculation.
  • Jiya shared heartfelt note discussing long-distance love and gratitude.

Jiya Shankar has officially announced her engagement to Kaaran Dhanak, putting an end to weeks of speculation surrounding her personal life. On August 5, the 31-year-old shared a series of romantic proposal photographs on Instagram, introducing her fiancé to fans for the first time. The announcement came shortly after social media buzz intensified over her relationship, with many eagerly waiting for the actress to make it official.

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Jiya Shankar Introduces Fiancé Kaaran Dhanak

Jiya's Instagram post captured a picturesque sunset proposal in an intimate outdoor setting. The collection of photographs offered glimpses of the couple's special moment, including the proposal itself, candid celebrations and affectionate moments together.

One image showed a close-up of her oval-cut diamond engagement ring.

For the special occasion, Jiya wore a pastel yellow satin gown, while Kaaran opted for an embroidered beige shirt teamed with white trousers.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jiyaa Shankar (@jiyaashankarofficial)

Jiya Shares Emotional Note

Alongside the engagement photographs, Jiya penned a heartfelt note reflecting on patience, long-distance love and finding the right person.

She wrote, "So maybe it is true , you do find love when you least expect it but God really tested my patience here. It wasn’t easy but somehow it still was. Every conversation with you even though you were thousands of miles away from me, felt like home. This journey wasn’t easy but we chose eachother every single day."

Expressing her gratitude for Kaaran's support, she added, "You showed me the love I waited my whole life for. You made me laugh on my toughest days. Held me a lil tighter every time at airport goodbyes like your heart was breaking into a thousand pieces. No matter where we were in the world - home was never a place it was always you."

Ending the emotional tribute, Jiya referred to him as "My goofball, my bestfriend , my ABCD," and wrote, "life is definitely an adventure with you and it happens to be my favourite rom-com. I cant wait to spend my forever with you and spend the rest of my life loving you the way you’ve always loved me."

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Engagement Follows Hours Of Speculation

Earlier today, speculation gathered further pace before the official announcement when an X user shared a video and wrote, "Jiya got married, can't say much but happy for her." The post quickly fuelled rumours online, with fans waiting for the actress to address the speculation.

Months before, Jiya had shared a cosy photograph with a mystery man, sparking widespread curiosity about her relationship status. Fans later identified him as US-based businessman Kaaran Dhanak, although the actress chose not to confirm the reports at the time. Her team also issued a statement requesting privacy.

Jiya has now ended all rumours by officially announcing her engagement and introducing Kaaran Dhanak to the world through her Instagram post.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Jiya Shankar get engaged to?

Jiya Shankar officially announced her engagement to Kaaran Dhanak. She introduced him to her fans through a series of romantic proposal photographs on Instagram.

When did Jiya Shankar announce her engagement?

Jiya Shankar announced her engagement on August 5. She shared photographs of her proposal on Instagram, confirming the news after weeks of speculation.

How did Jiya Shankar announce her engagement?

Jiya Shankar announced her engagement by sharing romantic proposal photographs on Instagram. The post included glimpses of their special moment and her oval-cut diamond ring.

What did Jiya Shankar share in her emotional note?

Jiya Shankar penned a heartfelt note reflecting on patience, long-distance love, and finding the right person. She expressed gratitude for Kaaran's support, calling him her

Was there speculation about Jiya Shankar's relationship before the announcement?

Yes, speculation intensified for weeks, with an X user's post earlier that day fueling rumors. Months prior, she shared a photo with a

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 09:01 PM (IST)
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Jiya Shankar ENtertainment News Kaaran Dhanak Jiya Shankar Engagement
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