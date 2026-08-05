Ramayana: Indira Krishnan Joins Nitesh Tiwari's Epic As Queen Kaushalya

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indira Krishnan to play Queen Kaushalya in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Actress credits Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta for her current show's success.

The epic Ramayana will be a two-part release, first this Diwali.

Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana continues to generate excitement ahead of its release. While Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita, actress Indira Krishnan will be seen as Queen Kaushalya, a role she says she is honoured to play. The actress, who is currently winning praise for her performance in Ganga Maiya Ki Betiyaan, recently spoke about her journey, her admiration for producers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, and her excitement about being part of one of Indian cinema's biggest projects.

Indira Krishnan Credits Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta

Speaking to ABP News' Saas Bahu Aur Saazish (SBS), Indira Krishnan described Ganga Maiya Ki Betiyaan as one of the most rewarding projects of her career. She plays the role of Durgavati in the show, which is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

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Recalling how she was cast, Indira said Ravi and Sargun had complete faith in her from the beginning and believed she was the perfect choice for the role. She added that working with the duo has been a memorable experience and that the overwhelming appreciation for her character has made the journey even more special.

The actress also said she never imagined the role would receive such love from viewers and credited the audience for embracing Durgavati's strength, personality and distinctive style.

Ramayana Set For A Two-Part Release

On the film front, Indira Krishnan will next be seen playing Queen Kaushalya in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles.

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The film will be released in two parts. The first instalment is scheduled to hit cinemas this Diwali, while the second part is expected to release in 2027. With its star-studded cast and grand scale, Ramayana remains one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years.