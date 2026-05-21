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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDhruv Rathee Asks ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ To Include Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation In Manifesto: WATCH

Dhruv Rathee Asks ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ To Include Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation In Manifesto: WATCH

Dhruv Rathee reacts to the viral ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ trend, linking it to youth frustration over corruption, unemployment and the NEET paper leak controversy.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 May 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhruv Rathee defends viral Cockroach Janta Party page.
  • Rathee links page's rise to youth frustration and anger.
  • He urges campaign to demand Education Minister's resignation.
  • Rathee highlights issues of corruption and paper leaks.

The viral rise of the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ on Instagram has now drawn a strong reaction from content creator Dhruv Rathee, who defended the campaign and described it as a reflection of growing frustration among young people in the country. As political conversations continue to dominate social media, the satirical page has quickly become one of the internet’s most talked-about trends.

ALSO READ: Cockroach Janta Party Finds Celebrity Followers In Kunal Kamra, Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Uorfi

Rathee Links Viral Campaign To Public Frustration

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhruv Rathee (@dhruvrathee)

In a video shared on Instagram, Rathee addressed allegations surrounding the page and dismissed suggestions that a powerful force was operating behind it. Instead, he linked the campaign’s popularity to public anger and dissatisfaction with the current system.

He said, "Zara aankhen kholkr dekho, ye desh ke youth ka frustration hai. Desh ki janta ke andr jo gussa hai, ye Cockroach Janta Party uski ek reflection hai. Iske peeche koi badi taakat nahi hai".

According to Rathee, many people are finding it difficult to understand how rapidly the page managed to gain momentum online. He argued that the campaign’s explosive growth mirrors the level of frustration building among the youth.

He further added, "Ye desh ke youth ka frustration hai. Desh ka youth aaj ke din jaanta hai ki ye system kitna zyada corrupt ho chuka hai, upar se lekar neeche tak".

ALSO READ: ‘Trying To Hack My Instagram’: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Alleges Fresh Targeting After X Ban

Calls For Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

During the video, Rathee also spoke about issues such as unemployment, corruption, the NEET paper leak controversy and what he described as a compromised media environment.

While discussing the education system, Rathee urged supporters of the campaign to focus attention on the NEET paper leak issue and seek accountability.

Referring to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he said, "Mai bas ek request karna chahunga Cockroach Janta Part se. Aaj ke din desh ka youth agar kisi cheez se sabse zyada frustrated hai woh hai education system. Uske regarding mai kehna chahunga ki please Dharmendra Pradha ki resignation maango. Ise bhi apne manifesto mai include karo."

Ending the video on a satirical note, Rathee added, "Badale mai mai bhi cockroach jan aparty ka member banna chahunga".

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'Cockroach Janta Party'?

The 'Cockroach Janta Party' is a satirical campaign on Instagram that has gained viral popularity. It's seen as a reflection of growing frustration among young people in the country.

What is Dhruv Rathee's take on the 'Cockroach Janta Party'?

Dhruv Rathee defends the campaign, stating it's not driven by a powerful force but by the frustration and anger of the country's youth towards the current system.

Why has the 'Cockroach Janta Party' gained momentum so quickly?

According to Rathee, the page's rapid growth mirrors the significant level of frustration building among the youth regarding corruption and the current system.

What specific issues did Dhruv Rathee highlight in relation to the campaign?

Rathee discussed issues like unemployment, corruption, the NEET paper leak controversy, and a compromised media environment. He urged supporters to focus on the NEET issue and seek accountability.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhruv Rathee NEET Paper Leak DHarmendra Pradhan Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke
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