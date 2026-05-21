Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhruv Rathee defends viral Cockroach Janta Party page.

Rathee links page's rise to youth frustration and anger.

He urges campaign to demand Education Minister's resignation.

Rathee highlights issues of corruption and paper leaks.

The viral rise of the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ on Instagram has now drawn a strong reaction from content creator Dhruv Rathee, who defended the campaign and described it as a reflection of growing frustration among young people in the country. As political conversations continue to dominate social media, the satirical page has quickly become one of the internet’s most talked-about trends.

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Rathee Links Viral Campaign To Public Frustration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhruv Rathee (@dhruvrathee)

In a video shared on Instagram, Rathee addressed allegations surrounding the page and dismissed suggestions that a powerful force was operating behind it. Instead, he linked the campaign’s popularity to public anger and dissatisfaction with the current system.

He said, "Zara aankhen kholkr dekho, ye desh ke youth ka frustration hai. Desh ki janta ke andr jo gussa hai, ye Cockroach Janta Party uski ek reflection hai. Iske peeche koi badi taakat nahi hai".

According to Rathee, many people are finding it difficult to understand how rapidly the page managed to gain momentum online. He argued that the campaign’s explosive growth mirrors the level of frustration building among the youth.

He further added, "Ye desh ke youth ka frustration hai. Desh ka youth aaj ke din jaanta hai ki ye system kitna zyada corrupt ho chuka hai, upar se lekar neeche tak".

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Calls For Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

During the video, Rathee also spoke about issues such as unemployment, corruption, the NEET paper leak controversy and what he described as a compromised media environment.

While discussing the education system, Rathee urged supporters of the campaign to focus attention on the NEET paper leak issue and seek accountability.

Referring to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he said, "Mai bas ek request karna chahunga Cockroach Janta Part se. Aaj ke din desh ka youth agar kisi cheez se sabse zyada frustrated hai woh hai education system. Uske regarding mai kehna chahunga ki please Dharmendra Pradha ki resignation maango. Ise bhi apne manifesto mai include karo."

Ending the video on a satirical note, Rathee added, "Badale mai mai bhi cockroach jan aparty ka member banna chahunga".