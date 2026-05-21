‘Trying To Hack My Instagram’: CJP Founder Alleges Fresh Targeting After X Ban

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder alleges Instagram account hacked after X account blocked.

Cockroach Janta Party gained significant Instagram following rapidly.

Movement uses memes and satire to engage young users.

Cockroach Janta Party's founder has alleged attempts were made to hack his Instagram account. The claim surfaced shortly after the group’s X account was withheld in India following a legal demand. The controversy has further fuelled online debate around censorship, digital dissent and political satire, with the movement continuing to attract massive traction among young internet users through memes, sarcasm and sharp political commentary.

Instagram Hack Claim

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that attempts were made to access his Instagram account after the group’s X handle was geo-blocked in India. Sharing a screenshot of what appeared to be an Instagram password reset email, Dipke wrote, “Now trying to hack my Instagram,” while also posting the remark “Hacker Govt”.

Interestingly, Cockroach Janta Party made a re-entry on X shortly after being blocked in India. The movement first gained visibility amid meme culture and online backlash following remarks by the Chief Justice of India concerning youth-related issues.

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party Returns On X Minutes After Being Blocked In India

Viral Rise Of CJP

The Instagram account operating under the handle “@cockroachjantaparty” crossed the 10 million follower mark within just five days, overtaking the Bharatiya Janata Party’s official Instagram following. The BJP currently has around 8.7 million followers on the platform, while the Congress has approximately 13.2 million followers. The Aam Aadmi Party, founded in 2012, has nearly 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

The movement’s popularity has largely been driven by satire, viral reels, sarcasm and political commentary. The page has become a hub for users expressing frustration over social and political issues through humour and memes.

Several prominent personalities, including YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan and TMC MP Mahua Moitra, have reacted to the trend. TMC leader Kirti Azad has also reportedly shown interest in associating with the movement.

Also Read: Abhijeet Dipke Education Qualification: Boston University Graduate Behind Viral Cockroach Janata Party