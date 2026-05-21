‘Trying To Hack My Instagram’: CJP Founder Alleges Fresh Targeting After X Ban

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews‘Trying To Hack My Instagram’: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Alleges Fresh Targeting After X Ban

‘Trying To Hack My Instagram’: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Alleges Fresh Targeting After X Ban

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged attempts to hack his Instagram account after the satirical group’s X handle was withheld in India.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 21 May 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP founder alleges Instagram account hacked after X account blocked.
  • Cockroach Janta Party gained significant Instagram following rapidly.
  • Movement uses memes and satire to engage young users.

Cockroach Janta Party's founder has alleged attempts were made to hack his Instagram account. The claim surfaced shortly after the group’s X account was withheld in India following a legal demand. The controversy has further fuelled online debate around censorship, digital dissent and political satire, with the movement continuing to attract massive traction among young internet users through memes, sarcasm and sharp political commentary.

Instagram Hack Claim

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that attempts were made to access his Instagram account after the group’s X handle was geo-blocked in India. Sharing a screenshot of what appeared to be an Instagram password reset email, Dipke wrote, “Now trying to hack my Instagram,” while also posting the remark “Hacker Govt”.

Interestingly, Cockroach Janta Party made a re-entry on X shortly after being blocked in India. The movement first gained visibility amid meme culture and online backlash following remarks by the Chief Justice of India concerning youth-related issues.

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party Returns On X Minutes After Being Blocked In India

Viral Rise Of CJP

The Instagram account operating under the handle “@cockroachjantaparty” crossed the 10 million follower mark within just five days, overtaking the Bharatiya Janata Party’s official Instagram following. The BJP currently has around 8.7 million followers on the platform, while the Congress has approximately 13.2 million followers. The Aam Aadmi Party, founded in 2012, has nearly 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

The movement’s popularity has largely been driven by satire, viral reels, sarcasm and political commentary. The page has become a hub for users expressing frustration over social and political issues through humour and memes.

Several prominent personalities, including YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan and TMC MP Mahua Moitra, have reacted to the trend. TMC leader Kirti Azad has also reportedly shown interest in associating with the movement.

Also Read: Abhijeet Dipke Education Qualification: Boston University Graduate Behind Viral Cockroach Janata Party

Before You Go

Transport cost hike: AITDWA announces freight rate increase amid rising petrol diesel CNG prices

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 May 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Breaking News ABP Live Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Trying To Hack My Instagram’: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Alleges Fresh Targeting After X Ban
‘Trying To Hack My Instagram’: CJP Founder Alleges Fresh Targeting After X Ban
India
Sanjay Raut Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP ‘Traitor’ Row, Targets Centre Over Pahalgam Attack
Sanjay Raut Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP ‘Traitor’ Row, Targets Centre Over Pahalgam Attack
World
Asim Munir Flies To Tehran With Iran-US Talks Nearing Turning Point
Asim Munir Flies To Tehran With Iran-US Talks Nearing Turning Point
World
US Indicts Former Cuban President Raul Castro Over 1996 Plane Shootdown That Killed 4 Americans
US Indicts Former Cuban President Raul Castro Over 1996 Plane Shootdown That Killed 4 Americans
Advertisement

Videos

Transport cost hike: AITDWA announces freight rate increase amid rising petrol diesel CNG prices
Twisha Sharma case: family alleges 46 calls, audio leak claims, CBI probe after CM Mohan Yadav meet
NEET paper leak: Congress protests in Jaipur, demands probe, clash with police at BJP office march
Char Dham Yatra rush: heavy crowd in Uttarakhand, pilgrims face tough conditions on Kedarnath route
Breaking: Family alleges denial of justice in Twisha case, seeks High Court intervention, raises claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ulupi Borah
Ulupi Borah
Security, Connectivity And China: The Rising Importance Of India’s Northeast
Opinion
Embed widget