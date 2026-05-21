Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Online political movement 'Cockroach Janta Party' gains massive social media following.

Celebrities and digital creators among the millions following the CJP.

Movement began online after CJI's remarks, evolving into satire and criticism.

CJP has a five-point agenda, including judicial and parliamentary reforms.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is only getting bigger and louder - at least on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook - so much so that even celebrities have started following it. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actors Dia Mirza, Uorfi, Esha Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, director Kunal Kohli, and comedian Kunal Kamra are among those who are following the political movement’s Instagram account.

Several television personalities and digital creators, including Nagma Mirajkar, Purav Jha, Shafaq Naaz, and Sheezan Khan, are also among the 13.6 million followers of the page.

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CJP was launched after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant likened certain youngsters to “cockroaches”. He later clarified his statement, saying that his remarks were aimed only at those who “join professions with fake degrees”.

However, by then, the statement had already gone viral and triggered a flood of memes, satire, and online criticism.

About Cockroach Janta Party

The Cockroach Janta Party, or CJP, was launched online on May 16 by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old graduate of Boston University. He also actively campaigned for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). What began as an Internet joke has even surpassed the followers of the largest political party in the country - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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The Cockroach Janta Party has a five-point agenda, including post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for Chief Justices, 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, a 20-year election ban for MLAs and MPs who defect from parties, support for independent media, and protection of every legitimate vote.

The movement’s X account was briefly banned but returned minutes later, with founding president Abhijeet Dipke urging supporters to follow the new page.





