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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesCockroach Janta Party Finds Celebrity Followers In Kunal Kamra, Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Uorfi

Cockroach Janta Party Finds Celebrity Followers In Kunal Kamra, Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Uorfi

The Instagram page of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is being followed by several celebrities such as Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Uorfi, Esha Gupta and Kunal Kamra.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 21 May 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Online political movement 'Cockroach Janta Party' gains massive social media following.
  • Celebrities and digital creators among the millions following the CJP.
  • Movement began online after CJI's remarks, evolving into satire and criticism.
  • CJP has a five-point agenda, including judicial and parliamentary reforms.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is only getting bigger and louder - at least on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook - so much so that even celebrities have started following it. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actors Dia Mirza, Uorfi, Esha Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, director Kunal Kohli, and comedian Kunal Kamra are among those who are following the political movement’s Instagram account.

Several television personalities and digital creators, including Nagma Mirajkar, Purav Jha, Shafaq Naaz, and Sheezan Khan, are also among the 13.6 million followers of the page. 

ALSO READ| Cockroach Janta Party Follows Only Three Accounts On Instagram. Who Are They?

CJP was launched after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant likened certain youngsters to “cockroaches”. He later clarified his statement, saying that his remarks were aimed only at those who “join professions with fake degrees”.

However, by then, the statement had already gone viral and triggered a flood of memes, satire, and online criticism.

About Cockroach Janta Party

The Cockroach Janta Party, or CJP, was launched online on May 16 by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old graduate of Boston University. He also actively campaigned for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). What began as an Internet joke has even surpassed the followers of the largest political party in the country - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

ALSO READ| ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ Lands In Trademark Dispute, Two People File Applications Over Name

The Cockroach Janta Party has a five-point agenda, including post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for Chief Justices, 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, a 20-year election ban for MLAs and MPs who defect from parties, support for independent media, and protection of every legitimate vote.

The movement’s X account was briefly banned but returned minutes later, with founding president Abhijeet Dipke urging supporters to follow the new page.



Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is a political movement launched online. It gained significant traction on social media platforms.

Who founded the Cockroach Janta Party?

The CJP was launched online on May 16 by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old graduate of Boston University. He also previously campaigned for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

What is the agenda of the Cockroach Janta Party?

The CJP has a five-point agenda including post-retirement seats for Chief Justices, 50% reservation for women in Parliament, an election ban for defecting politicians, support for independent media, and vote protection.

Why is it called the Cockroach Janta Party?

The CJP was launched online after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant likened certain youngsters to 'cockroaches.' The statement went viral and inspired the movement.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Anurag Kashyap Kunal Kamra Dia Mirza Uorfi Cockroach Janta Party
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