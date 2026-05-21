Cockroach Janta Party Follows Only Three Accounts On Instagram. Who Are They?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical political movement that was born out of outrage over Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant’s remarks on the youth, is now bigger than Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - at least on the gram. In just four days since its launch, the Instagram page of the “unofficial political party” has amassed nearly 13.6 million followers.

The page currently has around 60 posts, blending political satire, memes, and youth-centric commentary. While millions follow the account, the page itself follows only three Instagram profiles. Read on to find out who they are.

1. Abhijeet Dipke

One of the three accounts followed by CJP belongs to its founding President, Abhijeet Dipke. The 30-year-old studied journalism in Pune before moving to the United States for higher education. He later completed a master’s degree in Public Relations from Boston University.

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Dipke was also associated with the social media and election campaign of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) between 2020 and 2023.

2. Arpit Sharma

The second account, followed by the page, belongs to content creator Arpit Sharma, who describes himself as an “accidental Chartered Accountant”. His Instagram bio reads, “CA ka दिमाग़, आम आदमी Ki Daring,” which loosely translates to “The mind of a CA, with the courage of a common man.”

He also has a huge following on Facebook, where he posts satirical or parody videos for entertainment purposes.

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3. Meghnad S

The third profile, followed by CJP, is that of Meghnad S, a journalist, YouTuber, and streamer. He previously worked as an Associate Editor at Newslaundry and later served as the Creative Director at IVM Podcasts.

He currently creates independent YouTube content. His Instagram bio describes him as a “Wannabe motivator, YouTuber & streamer, Author of Parliamental, long form content evangelist and LAMP fellow.”

About Cockroach Janta Party

The Cockroach Janta Party has built a strong social media presence and even launched an official website, inviting people to join the movement. The page describes itself as “a political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth”.

Within just 78 hours of launch, the account reportedly crossed 3 million followers before surging beyond 10 million in less than five days.

ALSO READ| Cockroach Janta Party Returns On X Minutes After Being Blocked In India

Amid the rising popularity, CJP’s X (formerly Twitter) account was withheld in India following a legal request. Soon after, founder Abhijeet Dipke launched another account titled “CockroachIsBack”.

“You thought you can get rid of us? Lol,” read the caption accompanying the announcement post.

Dipke later reshared the post and urged supporters to follow the new account on X.