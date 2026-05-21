‘Cockroach Janata Party’ Lands In Trademark Dispute, Two People File Applications Over Name

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Satirical online movement gained traction through memes and parody.

CJP account on X was geo-blocked, then reappeared.

Founder alleged attempts to hack Instagram account after X ban.

Two people have filed trademark applications over the viral “Cockroach Janata Party” name, adding a legal twist to the satirical online movement that recently exploded across social media. The filings, listed on the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks website, show that separate applications have been submitted under Class 45. Both applications have currently cleared the initial “Formalities Check Pass” stage.

Trademark Fight Begins

The “Cockroach Janata Party” trend first gained traction through memes, parody posts and political satire following remarks linked to the Chief Justice of India on youth-related issues. The movement rapidly evolved into a viral online phenomenon, attracting massive engagement across X and Instagram.

Soon after its popularity surged, the CJP account on X was geo-blocked in India. However, the satirical movement made a quick return to the platform, triggering fresh debate online over censorship, parody content and political satire.

Now, trademark filings linked to the “Cockroach Janata Party” name have surfaced publicly. Registry records show that two separate individuals have moved to secure rights over the viral name. While the filings have crossed the initial scrutiny stage, they are yet to undergo detailed examination and possible opposition proceedings before any registration is granted.

Also Read: ‘Trying To Hack My Instagram’: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Alleges Fresh Targeting After X Ban

Instagram Hack Claim

The controversy deepened further after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that attempts were made to access his Instagram account following the X restriction.

Sharing a screenshot of what appeared to be an Instagram password reset email, Dipke wrote, “Now trying to hack my Instagram,” alongside another post that read, “Hacker Govt”.

The claims quickly circulated online, adding another layer to the growing social media storm surrounding the satirical group.

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party Returns On X Minutes After Being Blocked In India