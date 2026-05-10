Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Celina Jaitly reveals ongoing divorce and custody battle with husband.

She alleges domestic violence, cruelty, and manipulation by Peter Haag.

Children reportedly blocked from her, and brainwashed against her.

Jaitly is fighting for children, dignity, truth, and justice.

Actor Celina Jaitly has shared a deeply emotional note on Mother's Day. In her Instagram post, she has opened up about her ingoing divorce and custody battle with husband Peter Haag. The actor's messgae comes at a turbulent time in her personal life, with serious legal proceedings unfolding in both India and Austria.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Police File FIR Against Celina Jaitly’s Husband In Domestic Violence Case

A Difficult Mother’s Day For Celina Jaitly

Celina Jaitly’s Mother’s Day reflection has struck a raw emotional chord, as she continues to fight for access to her children amid a complicated legal dispute. The actor, who is currently involved in divorce proceedings with Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag, has accused him of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation.

Last year in November, Celina filed a case seeking Rs 50 crore in compensation, marking a significant escalation in the dispute. More recently, Mumbai Police registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, while a Look Out Circular (LOC) was also issued against Peter Haag over alleged non-cooperation in the investigation.

Emotional Note And Allegations Shared By Celina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

On Mother’s Day, Celina shared a powerful and emotional message, talking about her ongoing distress over being separated from her children, Winston and Viraaj. During a recent trip to Austria for court hearings, she was also seen visiting the grave of her late son, adding another layer of grief to her already difficult journey.

In her note, she wrote, “I have no option but to share these videos. I lost my children the day I chose to leave Austria to protect my dignity, my children, & my brother. In the early hours of the morning, with the help of neighbours, I quietly escaped what I had experienced as systematic oppression, isolation, emotional abuse, humiliation & fear. Because I filed legal proceedings in India to access the only roof above my head, my own home, purchased with my own money in 2004, & because I sought legal help for my brother detained in the Middle East, my children were blocked from speaking with me.”

She further added, “Despite joint custody arrangements & subsisting orders of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently denied communication with my 3 children. My children have been moved to an undisclosed location & are being brainwashed & radicalised against their own mother & her faith in Hinduism by my husband & his father. 2 weeks ago, during my divorce hearings in Austria, I stood outside my own home… broken… remembering the love, devotion, sacrifices & unconditional care with which I raised my family.”

'My Children Are Being Radicalised'

Celina continued her account, describing the emotional and legal struggle she claims to have endured, including custody-related restrictions and ongoing court proceedings. She expressed that despite legal undertakings, she has still been unable to reunite with her children.

She concluded her message with a deeply emotional reflection, saying, “All I ever asked for… was my children… & what I myself contributed to this marriage, my own hard earned money, my own assets, my own sacrifices. Everything was taken from me over 15 years of marriage. Today, I am left with a broken heart… & a place beside my departed son’s grave where I cry, pray & gather strength. This… is Mother’s Day for me. But I am the daughter of Maa Mahalalitha Ambika, Maa Kali, & Maa Durga. I now return to India to fight for my children, my dignity, truth & justice,” she concluded.

ALSO READ: Celina Jaitly Cries At Son’s Grave Amid Divorce Battle With Peter Hagg, Says 'Children Being Kept Away From Me'

Background Of Celina Jaitly’s Family And Legal Battle

Celina Jaitly married Peter Haag in 2010. The couple has three sons, twins Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and Arthur, born in 2017. The family has also faced personal tragedy with the loss of one of their children, Shamsher, due to a heart condition.

In November 2025, Celina escalated her legal battle by filing a case against her husband, accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation. The case was filed before the Judicial Magistrate First Class at Andheri Court in Mumbai, where she also sought Rs 50 crore along with additional compensation, alleging that the abuse began soon after their marriage.