Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Reveal Newborn Son’s Vedic Name Ahead Of Mother’s Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja revealed second son's name, Rudralokh.

Rudralokh's name means 'one who eradicates suffering' from Vedas.

The name connects to elder son Vayu, meaning life force.

The growing family feels blessed with new addition.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja have shared a joyful family secret just before Mother's Day. After welcoming their second baby boy, fans wondered about his name. Now, the couple has revealed it in a touching Instagram post, along with its deep meaning from ancient Vedas. This special announcement shows their growing family of four, full of love and blessings. Get ready for heartwarming details.

Name Reveal

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their second son on March 29, 2026. They named him Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja. The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post with family photos. In one picture, Anand holds Rudralokh while Sonam holds their first son, Vayu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Meaning Explained

The post explains the name's Vedic roots. "In the Vedas, Rudra (रुद्र), from the root rud, 'to roar,' is the mightiest of the mighty. The one who eradicates suffering at its source, the divine force behind storms, breath, healing, and renewal," they wrote. Rudralokh connects deeply to Vayu, their firstborn from 2022. Vayu means the life force or prana that moves through all beings. "Our firstborn carries the name of Vishnu, the sustainer of life. With Rudra, a sacred continuity emerges. Breath and power. Preservation and transformation. One strengthening the other," the caption added.

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Birth Announcement

Sonam and Anand first announced the birth on the same day. "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026," they said. They noted, "Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace." The baby was born on the sacred day of Ekadashi, under Vishnu's grace, feeling like "a sign, a karmic alignment, a divine pairing with his brother."

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Family Wishes

The couple ended with hopes for Rudralokh. "Like his name, may Rudra grow to be fearless, compassionate, deeply aware, and a force of strength and light," they shared. "With gratitude for your love and blessings, Sonam, Anand, Vayu, and Rudra." Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor also shared a glimpse earlier, praising her strength: "All you need is love and in Sonam Kapoor's case some super human mom strength. #masilife." The family, married since 2018, now celebrates this new chapter.