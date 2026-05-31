US Judge Reopens Trump’s $10 Billion IRS Settlement Amid Collusion Allegations

A federal judge in Florida has signalled that she will examine a controversial settlement between the US Justice Department and President Donald Trump that resolved his $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), intensifying legal scrutiny of an agreement that has already drawn criticism from former judges and lawmakers.

US District Judge Kathleen Williams ordered Trump's legal team to respond by June 12 to a motion filed by 35 retired federal judges who contend that the settlement was tainted by collusion and deception, Reuters reported.

Judge Raises Questions After Case Dismissal

Trump had sued the federal government over the alleged mishandling of his tax records, claiming their disclosure led to media leaks. The dispute was resolved through a settlement that proposed the creation of a nearly $1.8 billion compensation fund for individuals who claim to have been victims of political "weaponisation."

Following the agreement, Trump sought to dismiss the lawsuit, a request that Williams granted on May 18.

However, in a new order issued Friday, the judge indicated that the court retained authority to examine potential misconduct connected to the settlement.

Williams directed Trump's attorneys to address allegations that the case resulted from "deception" and explain why the court should not revisit the matter, the report said.

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Retired Judges Challenge Settlement

The motion filed by the retired federal judges argues that the settlement was never formally presented to the court and raises serious concerns about the conduct of both Trump and government officials.

According to the filing, the agreement "is a product of collusion and is itself a fraud on the court."

The group further argued that the circumstances surrounding the settlement raise broader questions about the integrity of the judicial process and public confidence in the administration of justice.

Legal observers noted that it is uncommon for a judge to seek responses to such motions after a case has already been dismissed. If Williams decides to reopen the case, she could schedule hearings or pursue additional judicial review.

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Separate Court Blocks Compensation Fund

In a related development, US District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Virginia temporarily blocked the Trump administration from establishing the proposed "Anti-Weaponisation Fund," Reuters reported.

The injunction will remain in place at least until June 12 while legal challenges continue.

The proposed fund has generated criticism from across the political spectrum, including some members of Trump's Republican Party, amid concerns that taxpayer money could ultimately benefit individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Critics have characterised the proposed fund as a political "slush fund."

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Settlement Terms Draw Legal Questions

The agreement contains provisions that have attracted additional scrutiny from legal experts.

Among its terms is a restriction preventing the IRS from pursuing audits of Trump, his relatives and his companies concerning tax returns filed before May 18, as well as matters that were previously raised or could have been raised.

Legal scholars have described the arrangement as highly unusual, noting that funds of such magnitude are typically established through congressional legislation or administered under court supervision.

The combination of a multibillion-dollar settlement, restrictions on future IRS actions and the creation of a large compensation fund has placed the agreement at the centre of a growing legal and political debate.