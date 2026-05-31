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HomeNewsIndiaAttack On Abhishek Banerjee: Five Arrested For Hurling Stones, Shoes And Eggs At TMC MP

Attack On Abhishek Banerjee: Five Arrested For Hurling Stones, Shoes And Eggs At TMC MP

Among those arrested are Tapan Maity and Akash, who were allegedly seen in videos linked to the incident.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 31 May 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Five arrested in connection with alleged attack on MP Abhishek Banerjee.
  • Accused questioned over roles in disruption during post-poll violence visit.
  • Investigation examines video evidence to identify all involved individuals.
  • TMC demands strict action, alleging politically motivated disruption.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the alleged attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee during his recent visit to Sonarpur in West Bengal.

Among those arrested are Tapan Maity and Akash, who were allegedly seen in videos linked to the incident. Investigators have intensified the probe and are questioning all five accused to determine their role in the alleged attack and identify others who may have been involved.

Attack On Abhishek Banerjee

The incident took place when Banerjee visited Sonarpur to meet families reportedly affected by post-poll violence. During the visit, unidentified individuals allegedly hurled stones, shoes and eggs at the TMC leader. Slogans of "chor, chor" (thief, thief) were also raised as some protesters allegedly attempted to physically confront him.

The episode triggered a sharp political confrontation in West Bengal, with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and several Opposition leaders strongly condemning the incident and accusing the BJP of fostering a hostile political atmosphere.

TMC Demands Strict Action

TMC leaders described the incident as a serious attack on a public representative and demanded strict action against those responsible. The party also alleged that the disruption was politically motivated.

Police officials said CCTV footage and mobile phone videos are being examined as part of the investigation. Authorities are also trying to establish whether the accused acted independently or as part of an organised plan.

Further arrests have not been ruled out as the investigation continues.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have been arrested in connection with the alleged attack on Abhishek Banerjee?

Five people have been arrested in connection with the alleged attack on Trinamool Congress National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur, West Bengal.

What happened during Abhishek Banerjee's visit to Sonarpur?

During his visit to Sonarpur, unidentified individuals allegedly hurled stones, shoes, and eggs at Abhishek Banerjee, while raising slogans of 'chor, chor'.

What evidence is being examined by the police in this investigation?

Police officials are examining CCTV footage and mobile phone videos as part of the investigation into the alleged attack.

What is the TMC demanding following the incident?

The TMC is demanding strict action against those responsible for the alleged attack, describing it as a serious offense against a public representative.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee TMC WEst Bengal .TMC Abhishek Banerjee Attack
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