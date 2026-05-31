Attack On Abhishek Banerjee: Five Arrested For Hurling Stones, Shoes And Eggs At TMC MP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Five arrested in connection with alleged attack on MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Accused questioned over roles in disruption during post-poll violence visit.

Investigation examines video evidence to identify all involved individuals.

TMC demands strict action, alleging politically motivated disruption.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the alleged attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee during his recent visit to Sonarpur in West Bengal.

Among those arrested are Tapan Maity and Akash, who were allegedly seen in videos linked to the incident. Investigators have intensified the probe and are questioning all five accused to determine their role in the alleged attack and identify others who may have been involved.

Attack On Abhishek Banerjee

The incident took place when Banerjee visited Sonarpur to meet families reportedly affected by post-poll violence. During the visit, unidentified individuals allegedly hurled stones, shoes and eggs at the TMC leader. Slogans of "chor, chor" (thief, thief) were also raised as some protesters allegedly attempted to physically confront him.

The episode triggered a sharp political confrontation in West Bengal, with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and several Opposition leaders strongly condemning the incident and accusing the BJP of fostering a hostile political atmosphere.

TMC Demands Strict Action

TMC leaders described the incident as a serious attack on a public representative and demanded strict action against those responsible. The party also alleged that the disruption was politically motivated.

Police officials said CCTV footage and mobile phone videos are being examined as part of the investigation. Authorities are also trying to establish whether the accused acted independently or as part of an organised plan.

Further arrests have not been ruled out as the investigation continues.