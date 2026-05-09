Mumbai Police File FIR Against Celina Jaitly’s Husband In Domestic Violence Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Celina Jaitly files FIR against husband Peter Haag.

FIR includes charges of cruelty, intimidation, and harassment.

Jaitly seeks Rs 50 crore in damages and compensation.

Authorities issue Look Out Circular against Peter Haag.

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has filed serious allegations against her husband, Peter Haag, following which the Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and initiated investigation. The development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing legal dispute, with multiple charges now under scrutiny.

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FIR Registered As Allegations Surface

According to reports, an FIR was lodged at Versova Police Station on Friday under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The complaint outlines allegations of cruelty, physical harm, criminal intimidation, and ongoing harassment. This marks the beginning of criminal proceedings against Haag, running parallel to an already active case under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Authorities have also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him, citing alleged non-cooperation with the investigation.

Legal Petition And Financial Claims

Last year, Celina approached the Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Andheri, filing a petition under Section 23 of the Domestic Violence Act seeking interim and ex parte relief.

In her plea, she sought damages amounting to Rs 50 crore, alongside compensation linked to alleged financial losses, including income and property-related concerns.

The petition states that her husband "prohibited her from working on various pretexts and robbed her of her financial independence and dignity". She further alleged that she was pressured into transferring ownership of her Mumbai home during a period of emotional vulnerability following multiple personal losses.

In her complaint, the actress accused Haag of subjecting her to "severe emotional, physical, sexual, verbal and financial abuse". She claimed this ultimately forced her to leave their home in Austria and return to India without her children.

She has also sought legal protection and compensation, citing losses related to earnings, visibility, and removal of property, along with maintenance.

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A Marriage Now Under Scrutiny

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag were married on September 18, 2010, in Mumbai, in the presence of close friends and family. Their union was later registered under Austrian civil law. The couple shares three children, Viraaj, Winston and Arthur.