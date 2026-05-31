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HomeNewsWorldTrump Says US-Iran Close To 'Very Good Deal', Warns Of Military Action If Talks Fail

Trump Says US-Iran Close To 'Very Good Deal', Warns Of Military Action If Talks Fail

Trump stressed that any deal must guarantee that Iran will not possess nuclear weapons and indicated he wants stronger provisions before giving final approval.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 31 May 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diplomacy remains favored, but military action is a backup.

US President Donald Trump said Washington is close to reaching a "very good deal" with Iran but warned that military action remains an option if negotiations fail, as both sides continue discussions over Tehran's nuclear programme and broader regional security issues.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Trump expressed optimism about the ongoing talks while making it clear that any agreement must guarantee that Iran will never acquire nuclear weapons.

"We are making a great deal; otherwise we'll just go back and finish it off militarily. We're close to a very good deal, and if we can make it good, otherwise we just start up with the Department of War," Trump said.

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Trump Says Nuclear Guarantee Is Non-Negotiable

The US President reiterated that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remains the central objective of the negotiations.

"We've essentially defeated their military. I would rather get a deal because we can open the strait immediately upon signing. The one guarantee that I have is that there will be no nuclear weapons. They've agreed to that," Trump said.

His remarks come amid continued diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching an agreement that could ease tensions between Washington and Tehran while addressing concerns over Iran's nuclear activities.

The negotiations have also reportedly included discussions related to maritime security and the future operation of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes.

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Talks Progressing Slowly, Says Trump

Despite expressing confidence in the negotiations, Trump acknowledged that discussions remain complex and require patience.

"We're getting what we want slowly. Very tough negotiators. It takes a long time. I'm in no hurry... If you're going to be in a hurry, you're not going to make a good deal," he told Fox News.

The President indicated that progress was being made incrementally and suggested that rushing the process could jeopardise the chances of securing a lasting agreement.

Military Option Remains On The Table

Trump also reiterated that the United States would pursue alternative measures if negotiations fail to achieve Washington's objectives.

"Slowly but surely we're getting what we want--and if we don't get what we want, we're going to end it a different way," he said.

The comments underscore the administration's dual-track approach of pursuing diplomacy while maintaining pressure on Tehran through the possibility of military action.

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Trump Seeks Changes To Proposed Agreement

Trump's remarks follow reports that he reviewed a draft agreement during a Situation Room meeting with senior national security officials and requested several amendments before giving his approval.

According to reports, the President wants stronger language on issues he considers critical, particularly concerning Iran's nuclear material and provisions linked to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposed changes have reportedly triggered another round of discussions between US and Iranian negotiators, with talks expected to continue in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Pete Hegseth Warns US Ready To Strike Iran Again If Talks Collapse

Final Decision Yet To Be Announced

While Trump's comments suggest that both sides may be moving closer to an agreement, the White House has not announced a final decision on the proposed framework.

Several key issues remain under discussion, and negotiators continue to work through unresolved details related to nuclear safeguards, regional security arrangements and maritime access.

For now, the administration maintains that diplomacy remains the preferred path, but Trump has made clear that military action remains a viable option should the talks ultimately fail to produce a satisfactory outcome.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happens if the negotiations with Iran fail?

President Trump reiterated that if negotiations fail to achieve Washington's objectives, the US will pursue alternative measures, including military action.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz United STates Iran War US Iran War Us Iran Deal
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