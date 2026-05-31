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HomeCitiesGhaziabad Teen Murder Key Accused Asad Killed In Police Encounter, Constable Injured

Ghaziabad Teen Murder Key Accused Asad Killed In Police Encounter, Constable Injured

17-year-old Surya Chauhan was stabbed to death in Ghaziabad on Eid. The main accused, Asad, who was on the run, was killed in an exchange of fire with police.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 31 May 2026 08:37 AM (IST)

The main accused in the murder of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district after allegedly opening fire on a police team attempting to arrest him.

Police identified the accused as Asad, who had been absconding since the fatal stabbing of the teenager on May 28. A reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for information leading to his arrest.

Police Act On Intelligence Input

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dhawal Jaiswal, police received information that Asad was planning to meet some associates in the Khoda area and intended to flee after collecting money from them.

Acting on the tip-off, police teams launched a search operation and established checkpoints across the area.

"Today, the police team received information that Asad was going to meet some of his friends in the Khoda police station area and was planning to escape after taking some money from them. Based on this information, the entire team combed the entire area and set up checkpoints," Jaiswal said.

ALSO READ: Para-Athlete Shot Dead By Rival In Ghaziabad Days After Qualifying For Asian Games

Accused Allegedly Opened Fire

Police said Asad and an associate were spotted arriving on a motorcycle, following which officers attempted to stop them.

"In this sequence, Asad and one of his friends are seen arriving here on a bike. The police team attempts to stop them and warn them, but instead of stopping, they open fire on the police team," the DCP said.

According to police, officers returned fire in self-defence, during which Asad sustained a gunshot injury. "In the retaliatory fire, the police fire in self-defence, in which Asad is shot. Asad is immediately taken to the hospital for treatment," Jaiswal added. Asad later succumbed to his injury.

A police constable was also injured during the exchange of fire and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police said they recovered the motorcycle used by the accused as well as a pistol allegedly used during the encounter.

"Asad's bike has been recovered, and the pistol he used to fire has also been recovered. The police are conducting a thorough investigation of the entire incident and taking further legal action," the officer said.

ALSO READ: 26-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Jahangirpuri Over Cigarette Dispute; 3 Minors Detained

Murder Case Investigation Underway

The encounter comes days after Surya Chauhan was allegedly stabbed in the Khoda area on May 28. The teenager later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, police registered a case against five individuals under relevant sections of law. Three accused were arrested earlier, while Asad had remained on the run until the latest operation.

Police said further investigation into both the murder case and the encounter is underway.

Before You Go

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 07:29 AM (IST)
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