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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPreity Zinta Performs Seva At Golden Temple, Prays For Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 Success: WATCH

Preity Zinta Performs Seva At Golden Temple, Prays For Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 Success: WATCH

Preity Zinta visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, performed seva and prayed for Punjab Kings’ success in IPL 2026 after the team’s recent mixed run.

By : ANI | Updated at : 10 May 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Preity Zinta performed prayers and voluntary service at Golden Temple.
  • She prayed for Punjab Kings' success in the IPL.
  • The team has recently faced three consecutive losses.
  • Zinta will appear in upcoming film 'Lahore 1947'.

Preity Zinta visited Sri Harmandir Sahib on Sunday to perform sewa and offer prayers for Punjab Kings' success in the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

The Bollywood actor and Punjab Kings co-owner arrived at the revered shrine in Amritsar dressed in a traditional yellow suit with her head covered.

Speaking to reporters at the temple complex, Preity said, "bas baba ji ne bulaya to mai agyi. The Punjabi team is performing well. I hope they win all the matches. We have been receiving lots of love."

As part of her visit, the actor participated in sewa, the traditional voluntary service performed by devotees at the Golden Temple.

She also offered prayers for the Punjab Kings squad and their campaign in IPL 2026.

Punjab Kings had made a strong start to the season with a seven-match unbeaten run, registering six wins and one no result to climb to the top of the points table. However, the side has recently suffered three consecutive defeats.

The team lost to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets despite defending 223 runs, followed by a four-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans after posting 164 runs. Punjab Kings then went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 33 runs while chasing a target of 236.

The run of losses has pushed Punjab Kings to third place in the standings after their early dominance in the competition.

Their upcoming fixture against Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala is expected to be significant for the team's morale as they look to return to winning ways. Delhi Capitals have struggled this season, recording seven defeats in 11 matches so far.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity Zinta will next be seen in 'Lahore 1947.' The film is expected to release in theatres on August 13, 2026, during the Independence Day week. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Preity Zinta visit Sri Harmandir Sahib?

Preity Zinta visited Sri Harmandir Sahib to perform sewa and offer prayers for the success of the Punjab Kings team in the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

What is sewa?

Sewa is a traditional voluntary service performed by devotees at the Golden Temple as a form of devotion and service.

How has Punjab Kings been performing in IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings started strong with an unbeaten run but have recently faced three consecutive defeats, pushing them to third place in the standings.

What is Preity Zinta's upcoming film?

Preity Zinta will next be seen in the film 'Lahore 1947,' which is scheduled for release on August 13, 2026.

Published at : 10 May 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Preity Zinta Golden Temple Punjab Kings ENtertainment News IPL 2026
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