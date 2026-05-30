Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video from Cocktail 2 promotion sparks online speculation.

Rashmika Mandanna's reaction to Shahid Kapoor's gesture debated widely.

Shahid Kapoor humorously recreates viral moment, easing tension.

Cocktail 2, starring Kapoor and Mandanna, releases June 19.

A viral video from a recent promotion of Cocktail 2 triggered widespread speculation among social media users. However, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have now responded in the most cheerful way possible, appearing to put all rumours to rest.

ALSO READ: Ahaan Panday, Sharvari Spotted Filming In UK For Ali Abbas Zafar's Next Film As Video Leaks: WATCH

Viral Clip From Music Launch Sparked Online Discussion

Viral moment from the ‘Cocktail-2’ promotions



Netizens are reacting to a video in which Rashmika Mandanna appeared uncomfortable and moved aside after Shahid Kapoor placed his hand on her shoulder.#RashmikaMandanna #ShahidKapoor #Cocktail2 #Bollywood #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/BUbasKEcJn — Telangana Ahead (@telanganaahead) May 18, 2026

During the Cocktail 2 music launch in Mumbai, a brief interaction between Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna became the subject of intense scrutiny online.

The moment occurred while the cast posed for photographers. Shahid was seen placing his hand on Rashmika’s shoulder before she quickly stepped aside. Within hours, the clip had spread across social media platforms, with users debating the interaction and speculating about Rashmika’s reaction.

At the time, neither of the actors publicly commented on the incident.

Shahid Kapoor’s Playful Gesture Clears Up Speculation

The conversation resurfaced on Friday, May 29, when the cast reunited for another round of promotions.

While posing alongside Rashmika Mandanna and co-star Kriti Sanon, Shahid appeared to poke fun at the controversy. The actor jokingly stepped away, seemingly recreating the narrative that had emerged around the earlier clip. The playful move immediately drew laughter from Kriti Sanon. Rashmika also appeared amused by the moment and responded with a smile.

ALSO READ: Chinese UFC Star Shi Ming Praises Aamir Khan's Dangal After Victory Over India’s Puja Tomar: WATCH

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as the follow-up to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

The upcoming instalment stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in leading roles. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 19, 2026.