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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShahid Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna Laugh Off Viral 'Awkward Moment' During Cocktail 2 Event: WATCH

Shahid Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna Laugh Off Viral 'Awkward Moment' During Cocktail 2 Event: WATCH

Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have addressed the viral clip from the Cocktail 2 music launch with humour during a recent promotional event.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 30 May 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video from Cocktail 2 promotion sparks online speculation.
  • Rashmika Mandanna's reaction to Shahid Kapoor's gesture debated widely.
  • Shahid Kapoor humorously recreates viral moment, easing tension.
  • Cocktail 2, starring Kapoor and Mandanna, releases June 19.

A viral video from a recent promotion of Cocktail 2 triggered widespread speculation among social media users. However, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have now responded in the most cheerful way possible, appearing to put all rumours to rest.

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Viral Clip From Music Launch Sparked Online Discussion

During the Cocktail 2 music launch in Mumbai, a brief interaction between Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna became the subject of intense scrutiny online.

The moment occurred while the cast posed for photographers. Shahid was seen placing his hand on Rashmika’s shoulder before she quickly stepped aside. Within hours, the clip had spread across social media platforms, with users debating the interaction and speculating about Rashmika’s reaction.

At the time, neither of the actors publicly commented on the incident.

Shahid Kapoor’s Playful Gesture Clears Up Speculation

The conversation resurfaced on Friday, May 29, when the cast reunited for another round of promotions.

While posing alongside Rashmika Mandanna and co-star Kriti Sanon, Shahid appeared to poke fun at the controversy. The actor jokingly stepped away, seemingly recreating the narrative that had emerged around the earlier clip. The playful move immediately drew laughter from Kriti Sanon. Rashmika also appeared amused by the moment and responded with a smile.

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About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as the follow-up to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

The upcoming instalment stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in leading roles. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 19, 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked speculation about Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna?

A viral video from the Cocktail 2 promotion showed Shahid Kapoor placing his hand on Rashmika Mandanna's shoulder, after which she stepped aside, leading to online speculation.

How did Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna address the speculation?

During a later promotion, Shahid playfully recreated the viral moment by stepping away, which amused both Rashmika and Kriti Sanon, appearing to put rumors to rest.

When is Cocktail 2 scheduled to be released?

The film Cocktail 2 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 19, 2026.

Who are the main stars of Cocktail 2?

Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Kriti Sanon Rashmika Mandanna Shahid Kapoor Bollywood Cocktail 2
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