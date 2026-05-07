Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Celina Jaitly faces brutal divorce battle in Austria.

Estranged husband allegedly denies access to sons.

Jaitly accuses him of using children for assets.

Actress sacrificed career for husband's ambitions.

Veteran actress Celina Jaitly has opened up about what she calls the “most brutal” chapter of her life, as she fights for access to her children amid a bitter divorce battle in Austria. In a series of emotional posts tied to her recent court trip and a visit to her late son’s grave, she has accused her estranged husband, Peter Haag, of denying her time with her sons and of using them to target her premarital assets.

Visit To Son’s Grave

Celina Jaitly shared a video from Austria where she visited the grave of her late son Shamsher, who passed away in 2017 due to a congenital heart condition. In the post, she said that despite going to Austria for the divorce hearing, she was not allowed to meet her three sons and claimed they were taken to an “undisclosed location.” She alleged that her children were being manipulated in an attempt to “snatch away” her premarital assets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

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Allegations Over Access To Children

Describing her two‑week stay in Austria, Celina called the experience “the most brutal” of her life. She claimed that, although there was an undertaking before the judge, she was still denied access to her sons. In a written note, she said, “Despite joint custody & a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children & I am heartbroken!”

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Her Role In The Family

Celina also spoke about how she sacrificed her career and home to support her husband’s ambitions. She said, “This is the heartbreaking story of a mother who has done everything for her children from the day they were born.” She added that she left India, her parents and her work, and moved from country to country, India to Dubai, Singapore, Austria, back to Dubai, and again to Austria, to back her husband’s career.

Concerns About The Children’s Future

The actress expressed deep worry that her children could be permanently scarred by the legal fight and the way they are being shielded from her. She alleged that there has been “brainwashing & intimidation” to make them say things against her, even though she considers herself a mother who has always cared for them. She said she has been hoping for an amicable separation, but instead she has faced what she calls unreasonable demands targeting her remaining premarital assets.

About Celina Jaitley

Celina Jaitly married Austrian hotelier Peter Haag in 2011. The couple later became parents to two sets of twin boys, Winston and Viraaj in 2012, followed by Arthur and Shamsher in 2017. Tragically, Shamsher passed away shortly after birth due to a congenital heart condition.

In 2024, Celina filed a domestic violence case against Peter Haag before the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court in Andheri, Mumbai, alleging cruelty, domestic abuse, and manipulation under the Domestic Violence Act. She has reportedly sought Rs 50 crore in damages, citing loss of income and property.