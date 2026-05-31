Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asian Para Games qualifier Chirag Tyagi found dead in Ghaziabad.

Fellow athlete Yash Khatik arrested for Tyagi's murder.

Complaint over document verification allegedly fueled revenge motive.

Police investigate motive and recover murder weapon.

A rising para-athlete who had recently qualified for the Asian Para Games was found dead with a bullet injury in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. Police have now arrested a fellow athlete in connection with the murder.

The victim, Chirag Tyagi, a blind-category athlete from Basantpur Senthali village in Muradnagar, had recently secured qualification for the Asian Para Games scheduled to be held in Japan later this year. He had also won a gold medal in the 400-metre event at a national competition in Bengaluru.

According to Ghaziabad Police, CCTV footage and subsequent investigation led to the arrest of 17-year-old Yash Khatik, who also competes in athletics under the blind category.

Complaint Allegedly Triggered Rivalry

DCP City Dhawal Jaiswal said preliminary investigation revealed that Tyagi and Khatik had previously trained together and participated in competitions in the same category.

Police alleged that Tyagi had lodged a complaint regarding the verification of Khatik's documents, following which the latter's qualification was cancelled. Investigators believe the accused harboured resentment over the issue and planned the attack as an act of revenge.

According to police, Khatik allegedly used a pistol to shoot Tyagi. Efforts are underway to recover the weapon allegedly used in the crime.

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Body Found In Sai Upvan

Tyagi's body was discovered in Sai Upvan under the Kotwali police station area of Ghaziabad. Investigators initially found injuries on his body that suggested he had been attacked with either a firearm or a sharp weapon.

The athlete was the only child of his parents and was residing at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where he had been provided accommodation for training.

Following the discovery of the body, police formed multiple teams, reviewed CCTV footage from the area, and questioned several individuals before identifying the suspect.

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Family Seeks Justice

Tyagi's family said they were unaware of any personal enmity involving the athlete and demanded strict action against those responsible for the killing.

Police have registered a murder case based on a complaint filed by the victim's family. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, while further investigation into the case is underway.

Officials said additional evidence is being collected and all aspects of the case are being examined as part of the ongoing probe.

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