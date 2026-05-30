Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC alleges BJP-backed miscreants attacked MP Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur.

Banerjee claims organized violence persisted despite security, vows legal action.

MP sustained injuries from bricks and stones, vows to continue fight.

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday accused BJP-backed miscreants of attacking party MP Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to Sonarpur in West Bengal, where he had gone to meet the family of Sanju Karmakar.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee arrived at Apollo Hospital, where her nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee was undergoing treatment after he was attacked in Sonarpur earlier in the day.

In a post on social media platform X, the TMC said Abhishek Banerjee “refused to abandon the grieving family” despite the alleged attack.

RULERS BECAME KILLERS- shame on you BJP https://t.co/DHNsnDAc9a — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 30, 2026

“Even after a vicious attack by BJP-backed miscreants, our National General Secretary chose not to turn back. Instead, he stood beside a family devastated by an unimaginable loss allegedly inflicted by BJP-backed hooligans,” the party wrote.

The post further added, “That is the difference between politics driven by compassion and politics driven by hatred.”

The TMC also targeted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, stating, “Today’s events have once again exposed the kind of politics you preside over - one rooted in intimidation, violence and vendetta.”

Mamata Banerjee Reacts

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also reacted to the incident by reposting the TMC’s statement and writing, “RULERS BECAME KILLERS- shame on you BJP.”

Abhishek Banerjee Alleges Organised Violence

Speaking in Sonarpur, Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the violence continued despite security personnel informing higher authorities about the situation.

#WATCH | Sonarpur, West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee says, "...If the two security officials posted with me are reporting the incident to their superiors, yet no force is arriving, then it's clear that the higher authorities want this entire incident to continue, and there's… https://t.co/MIZUJSZi3y pic.twitter.com/30UjpGSFR8 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

“If the two security officials posted with me are reporting the incident to their superiors, yet no force is arriving, then it's clear that the higher authorities want this entire incident to continue, and there's no effort from the state government to stop it,” he said.

He further alleged, “This clearly shows that the way one death happened here, similarly, more 2-4 deaths should happen; only then will they get some peace.”

“Let them do whatever they want. We have everything recorded. We will go to court. I will go upto the Supreme Court to fight this case,” he added.

‘They Hit My Eye With A Brick’

The TMC MP claimed that stones, bricks and eggs were hurled during the incident.

“They threw a brick, threw an egg, and pelted stones. Please tell me what this is,” Banerjee said.

He also alleged that goons had been stationed nearby before the incident.

“We have all the video evidence. There's a community hall nearby. From 11 a.m. onwards, goons were kept in that community hall to pelt stones,” he claimed.

Banerjee said he sustained injuries during the attack.

“Look at what's happened to my glasses... They hit my eye with a brick, and I can't open my eye. He's punched me in the back, chest, arm, and leg,” he said.

“I was wearing a helmet, otherwise my head would have been split in two,” he added.

Despite the alleged attack, Banerjee asserted that he would continue his political fight.

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“You can make my body fall, but my resolve is strong and strong, the passion and enthusiasm are still there, and this head won't bow down,” he said.

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