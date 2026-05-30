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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesJacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar Charged By Patiala House Court In Rs 200 Cr Case

Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar Charged By Patiala House Court In Rs 200 Cr Case

Patiala House Court has framed money laundering charges against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez and others in the alleged Rs 200 crore extortion case.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 30 May 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Court orders framing charges against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, wife, Jacqueline Fernandez.
  • Charges are in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion and money laundering.
  • Accused also face MCOCA charges in a separate linked case.
  • Formal charge signing is scheduled for June 3.

The long-running Rs 200 crore alleged extortion and money laundering case took another significant turn after Delhi's Patiala House Court directed the framing of charges against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and several others. The development marks a fresh stage in one of India's most closely watched financial crime investigations.

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Court Directs Framing Of Charges

In proceedings held at the Patiala House Court, charges were ordered to be framed against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria Paul, Jacqueline Fernandez and others in the alleged money laundering case connected to the Rs 200 crore fraud matter.

The court also framed charges against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria Paul and other accused in a separate case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), which is linked to the alleged Rs 200 crore extortion case.

The matter has now been scheduled for the formal signing of charges on June 3.

Case Originated From Delhi Police Complaint

The investigation stems from a case registered by Delhi Police following a complaint filed by Aditi Singh. The alleged extortion and money laundering case has remained under scrutiny for several years, drawing widespread public and media attention due to the high-profile names associated with it.

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Sukesh Chandrashekhar Granted Bail Earlier This Year

Earlier in April, a Delhi court granted bail to Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. While allowing the plea, the court observed that keeping an accused behind bars for an excessively prolonged period infringes upon the fundamental rights to personal liberty and a speedy trial.

The court further noted that continued detention without substantial progress in the trial process runs contrary to the principles of justice. Based on those observations, Chandrashekhar was granted bail subject to specified conditions, according to ANI.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the Rs 200 crore alleged extortion and money laundering case?

The Patiala House Court has directed the framing of charges against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others involved in the alleged money laundering case.

Who are the key individuals facing charges in this case?

The charges are being framed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, along with several others.

When will the formal signing of charges take place?

The matter has been scheduled for the formal signing of charges on June 3.

What is the origin of this investigation?

The investigation stems from a case registered by Delhi Police following a complaint filed by Aditi Singh, concerning alleged extortion and money laundering.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Leena Maria Paul Jacqueline Fernandez Sukesh Chandrashekhar
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