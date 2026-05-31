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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Prize Money: How Much Winners, Runners-up And Players Will Earn

IPL 2026 Prize Money: How Much Winners, Runners-up And Players Will Earn

The tournament's top four franchises will divide the bulk of the league's multi-crore prize pool, keeping the financial rewards on par with the global stature of the league.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 31 May 2026 07:53 AM (IST)

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) clash in the highly anticipated IPL 2026 Grand Finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the battle isn't just for the prestigious silver trophy and ultimate bragging rights. A massive financial windfall is also on the line, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rolling out a colossal prize pool for the 2026 season.

Here is a breakdown of the total prize allocation, detailing what the champions, runners-up, playoff teams, and individual star performers will take home:

Main Team Payouts

The tournament's top four franchises will divide the bulk of the league's multi-crore prize pool, keeping the financial rewards on par with the global stature of the league:

The Champions: The team that lifts the IPL 2026 trophy on Sunday night will bag a staggering ₹20 crore in prize money, alongside the iconic championship gold medals.

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Runners-Up: The losing finalist won't leave empty-handed, walking away with a hefty consolation prize of ₹12.5 crore.

Third Place (Rajasthan Royals): Having bowed out in a nail-biting Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans, the Royals secure a payout of ₹7 crore.

Fourth Place (Sunrisers Hyderabad): For bowing out in the Eliminator match, SRH will be awarded ₹6.5 crore for their competitive seasonal run.

Individual Honors and Player Awards

BCCI has also earmarked significant financial rewards for individual excellence throughout the two-month tournament. The standout performers of the season will be rewarded with the following cash prizes during the post-match presentation ceremony:

Orange Cap (Most Runs): Awarded to the tournament's leading run-scorer - currently headlined by teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - who will receive ₹10 lakh.

Purple Cap (Most Wickets): Awarded to the elite bowler sitting at the top of the wickets chart, carrying a cash prize of ₹10 lakh.

Most Valuable Player (MVP): The tournament's absolute best all-round performer will claim the prestigious MVP trophy and ₹12 lakh.

Emerging Player of the Season: Given to the breakout young domestic talent of the year, accompanied by a check of ₹10 lakh.

Power Player of the Season: Awarded to the batter who demonstrated the most destructive power-hitting capabilities, worth ₹10 lakh.

Where Does Prize Money Go?

According to standard IPL contractual frameworks and franchise guidelines, the team prize money is systematically distributed. Typically, 50% of the prize money is distributed equally among the players (both domestic and international squad members), while the remaining 50% goes directly into the franchise’s operational coffers to reward support staff, management, and auxiliary crew.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the prize money for the IPL 2026 champions?

The team that wins the IPL 2026 trophy will receive a staggering ₹20 crore in prize money.

How much prize money does the runner-up team receive?

The losing finalist in the IPL 2026 Grand Finale will receive a consolation prize of ₹12.5 crore.

How is the team prize money distributed?

Typically, 50% of the team prize money goes to the players, and the other 50% is allocated to the franchise's operational expenses.

What is the cash prize for the Orange Cap winner?

The player who scores the most runs in the tournament, winning the Orange Cap, will receive ₹10 lakh.

How much is the prize for the Most Valuable Player (MVP)?

The Most Valuable Player of the IPL 2026 season will receive ₹12 lakh and the MVP trophy.

Published at : 31 May 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Final IPL IPL Prize Money IPL 2026 RCB VS GT IPL 2026 Prize Money
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