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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTamil Nadu CM Vijay, Trisha Krishnan Visit Ajith Kumar's Home After Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away: WATCH

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Trisha Krishnan Visit Ajith Kumar's Home After Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away: WATCH

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan visited Ajith Kumar’s Chennai residence to offer condolences after the death of his mother, Mohini Mani. Watch the viral videos.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 31 May 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ajith Kumar returned to Chennai after his mother's death.
  • Tamil Nadu CM Vijay visited Ajith's residence to offer condolences.
  • Actress Trisha Krishnan also paid respects to the family.
  • Vijay and Ajith share a long professional bond.

Tamil star Ajith Kumar returned to Chennai from Dubai on Saturday following the death of his mother, Mohini Mani. As the actor and his family came to terms with the loss, several prominent figures from the film industry and political circles visited his residence to express their sympathies. Among those seen paying their respects were Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar's Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away At 84, CM Vijay And Other Celebs Offer Condolences

Vijay, Trisha Pay Their Respects To Ajith Kumar’s Family

Videos circulating widely on social media showed actor-turned-politician Vijay arriving at Ajith Kumar’s Chennai home on Saturday. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister visited the residence to offer condolences to Ajith and his family after the passing of Mohini Mani.

Trisha Krishnan was also seen at the residence during the condolence visit. Footage shared online captured both stars paying their respects and spending time with the bereaved family.

Visuals from outside the house showed Vijay arriving amid tight security arrangements. Accompanied by security personnel, he entered the residence to personally convey his sympathies.

ALSO READ: 'Rupaya Bhi Haath Mein Leke Photo Khinchwa Lijiye': Shekhar Suman Takes A Dig At PM Modi Over Falling Rupee

One of the videos showed Vijay warmly embracing Ajith shortly after stepping out of his vehicle before heading inside to meet family members. Trisha, dressed in a black traditional salwar suit, was also seen offering condolences during the visit.

A Long-Standing Bond With Ajith Kumar

The visit attracted considerable attention because of Vijay and Ajith Kumar’s long association within the Tamil film industry. Before Vijay entered politics, the two actors shared a cordial relationship that dates back to the early stages of their careers.

They appeared together in the 1995 film Rajavin Parvaiyile, which remains the only film featuring both stars. Despite years of fan-driven comparisons and perceived rivalry, the two actors have consistently expressed mutual respect for one another. Reports earlier this month also suggested that Ajith personally called Vijay to congratulate him on his Tamil Nadu election victory.

Trisha likewise shares a long professional relationship with Ajith Kumar. The actress has worked alongside him in films such as Ji, Yennai Arindhaal and the recently released Vidaamuyarchi. Their friendship off-screen has often been reflected through social media exchanges and moments shared during film promotions and shoots.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ajith Kumar return to Chennai?

Ajith Kumar returned to Chennai from Dubai following the death of his mother, Mohini Mani. He came to be with his family during this difficult time.

Who visited Ajith Kumar's residence to offer condolences?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan visited Ajith Kumar's residence. Several other prominent figures from film and politics also paid their respects.

What is the relationship between Vijay and Ajith Kumar?

Vijay and Ajith Kumar have a long association in the Tamil film industry. They co-starred in the 1995 film 'Rajavin Parvaiyile' and have consistently shown mutual respect.

What is Trisha Krishnan's professional relationship with Ajith Kumar?

Trisha Krishnan has worked with Ajith Kumar in several films, including 'Ji', 'Yennai Arindhaal', and 'Vidaamuyarchi'. They also share a friendship off-screen.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Trisha Krishnan Ajith Kumar Tamil Nadu CM Mohini Mani
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