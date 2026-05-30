Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shekhar Suman satirized NEET leaks, falling rupee, and PM Modi's interactions.

He joked about PM Modi taking a photo with the rupee.

Suman likened unemployed youth to resilient cockroaches surviving systems.

He also referenced PM Modi sharing a Melody chocolate with Meloni.

Veteran actor and host Shekhar Suman has once again sparked conversation with his satirical commentary on current affairs. In a recent episode of Shekhar Tonite, the actor touched upon several topics that have dominated public discourse in recent weeks. These topics included NEET paper leak controversy, falling rupee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-discussed "Melody" interaction with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and the online phenomenon surrounding the so-called Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

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Swipe At Falling Rupee Goes Viral

Among the many remarks from the episode, one particular line has attracted significant traction online.

Suman said, "Bas hamara apne adarniya mananiya sammananiya Modi ji se itna nivedan hai ki lage haathon ek baar sir rupaya bhi haath mein leke photo khinchwa lijiye. Kya pata rupaye ka bhag bhi jaag jaye." [We have just one humble request for our respected, honourable and esteemed Modi ji, while you're at it, sir, please get a photograph clicked holding the rupee as well. Who knows, perhaps the rupee's fortunes might improve too.]

He then followed it up with another satirical remark, joking that even today a government is responsible whenever the rupee falls, only now, it is the American government rather than India's.

"Pehle rupaya girta tha to Bharat Sarkar zimmedar hoti thi. Aajkal bhi rupaya girne par sarkar hi zimmedar hoti hai, America." [Earlier, when the rupee fell, the Government of India was held responsible. Even today, when the rupee falls, a government is considered responsible, America.]

'Cockroach Janta Party' Remark Sparks Attention

Suman also referenced the recent controversy surrounding unemployed youth being compared to cockroaches, turning the remark into a larger satirical commentary.

He said, "Pichle dino Bharat ke berozgar yuvaon ko cockroach kaha gaya jis par desh ke yuva kaafi naraz hue. Waise dekha jaye to hum sab cockroach hi to hain. Khane mein milawat hai. Saans lene mein rukawat hai. Charon taraf kooda karkat hai. System mein sad hai. Itna sab jhelne ke baad bhi agar hum zinda hain to hum cockroachi hain." [Recently, India's unemployed youth were called cockroaches, which angered many young people across the country. But if you think about it, aren't we all cockroaches in a way? There's adulteration in our food. There are obstacles to breathing. Garbage and filth surround us everywhere. The system itself is rotten. After enduring all of this, if we're still alive, then we must be cockroaches too.]

Continuing the joke, he also commented on reports of a social media account ban.

"Itna hi nahi Cockroach Janata Party ka X account bhi ban kar diya gaya na. That was expected. Isliye unhone turant doosra account bana liya. Are bhai aapko yeh bhi nahi pata cockroach ko to parmanu bam se bhi khatam nahi kiya ja sakta aur aap account band karke inhe khatam karna chahte hain." [And that's not all. The X account of the Cockroach Janata Party was also suspended. Well, that was expected. So they immediately created another account. Come on, don't you even know that cockroaches can't be wiped out even by an atomic bomb, and here you are trying to eliminate them by shutting down an account?]

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PM Modi's 'Melody' Moment Enters The Conversation

Another segment of the monologue focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's widely discussed interaction with Italy's Prime Minister, during which he offered her a Melody chocolate.

Suman said, "Pichle dino Modi ji ne Italian Prime Minister ko Melody khilayi. Let's have some Melody. Jahan wo bahut khushkh dikhay diye. Waise ye pehli baar hai ki Modi ji kisi Italian mahila ke saath itne sahaj nazar aaye. Ispar ek senior Congressi ne naraz hokar kaha Modi ji ek Italian mahila yahan bhi to hai. Unhe kaise bhool gaye aap?" [Recently, Modi ji offered a Melody chocolate to the Italian Prime Minister. 'Let’s have some Melody.' He looked quite pleased there. By the way, this is the first time Modi ji has appeared so comfortable with an Italian woman. On this, a senior Congress leader expressed displeasure and said, Modi ji, there is also an Italian woman here. How did you forget her?]

He then imagined how former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee might have responded.

"Sach pooche to main is layak nahi hoon ki is par koi tika tippani kar sakoon. Albatta mujhe lagta hai ki agar hamare poorv Pradhan Mantri adarniya Atal ji hote to shayad unki pratikriya kuch yun hoti. Gairon pe karam apnon par sitam sirf Meloni ko Melody khilana auron ko itna tarsana Modi yeh achhi baat nahi." [To be honest, I do not consider myself worthy enough to comment on this. However, I feel that if our former Prime Minister, the respected Atal ji, were here, perhaps his reaction would have been something like this: showing kindness to outsiders while being harsh on one’s own, only giving Melody to Meloni and making others wait so long, Modi ji, this is not a good thing.]

Suman further added, "Yaad kijiye jab Modi ji ne jhalmuri khayi thi. Yaad kijiye to news anchors ne jhalmuri ka poora ka poora itihaas bata diya. Aur ab Meloni ko Melody khila ke Melody ka bhaav badha diya." [Remember when Modi ji ate jhalmuri? If you recall, news anchors went on to explain the entire history of jhalmuri. And now, by offering Melody to Meloni, they have once again elevated the status and hype around Melody.]

This is not the first time Shekhar Suman has leaned into political satire. Ever since his return with Shekhar Tonite, the actor has regularly used his weekly episodes as a platform for such humorous commentary on current political and social issues.