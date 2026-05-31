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HomeCitiesDelhi Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued Across Delhi-NCR, Heat Likely To Return After June 2

Delhi Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued Across Delhi-NCR, Heat Likely To Return After June 2

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain near 23 degrees Celsius.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 31 May 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi anticipates cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and light rain.
  • Yellow alert issued for Delhi due to weather activity.
  • Current rain offers relief from heatwave conditions.
  • Heatwave conditions expected to return after June 2.

Delhi is expected to witness pleasant weather conditions on May 31, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting cloudy skies, thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall in several parts of the city. A yellow alert has been issued for the national capital.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain near 23 degrees Celsius.

Rain and Storms Bring Relief From Heatwave

Over the past few days, strong winds and rain have lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR, significantly reducing temperatures and weakening heatwave conditions across the region.

Residents have received much-needed relief from the intense summer heat, although increased humidity may cause discomfort in some areas.

Weather experts said the current spell of cloudy conditions and intermittent rainfall is helping keep temperatures under control.

The weather may change rapidly during the evening and night hours, with the IMD forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, light rainfall and strong winds reaching speeds of 40-60 kmph. Dust storms are also possible in isolated areas.

Authorities have advised people to avoid standing in open spaces or under trees during thunderstorms. Motorists have also been urged to drive cautiously, as strong winds and rain could reduce visibility on roads.

Yellow Alert Issued

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning residents about thunderstorms and rainfall activity over the next several hours and into the following day.

Cloud movement, gusty winds and scattered showers are expected to continue across parts of the city.

Heat Likely To Return After June 2

The weather department has cautioned that the relief may be short-lived. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually after June 2 as skies begin to clear and sunshine intensifies.

Forecasts indicate that the maximum temperature could climb to around 41 degrees Celsius by June 3, while temperatures between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius are likely on June 4.

The weather is expected to remain largely dry until June 5, and in the absence of a fresh western disturbance, heat conditions may return to the national capital. For now, however, Delhi residents can expect relatively comfortable weather over the next couple of days.

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ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Temperature Delhi Rain Delhi Weather Today Delhi Heatwave DELHI NEWS
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