Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leader filed complaint against actor Sreelekha Mitra.

Police registered case for offensive Modi caricature display.

Mitra denies deliberate targeting; citing unawareness of poster content.

Investigation continues; BJP demands actor's immediate arrest.

A case has been registered against Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra after she was accused of displaying an allegedly offensive caricature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest rally in Kolkata. The complaint, filed by BJP leader Keya Ghosh, prompted Kolkata Police to initiate an investigation into the matter.

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Police Register Case Following BJP Complaint

Kolkata Police registered the case at Anandapur Police Station on Sunday after receiving a complaint from BJP leader Keya Ghosh. The complaint alleged that Mitra displayed offensive and defamatory caricatures of the Prime Minister during a public rally held on July 24 between Sealdah and Dharmatala.

According to ANI, police have begun an investigation into the allegations.

BJP Seeks Legal Action Against Actor

Speaking after filing the complaint, BJP leader Keya Ghosh said, "Today, I lodged an FIR at Anandapur Police Station against Sreelekha Mitra over the objectionable poster targeting the Prime Minister in the name of the student movement. We witnessed hooliganism during the protest, including attacks on journalists. Even women journalists were not spared and were allegedly molested. Such actions by the Left are completely unacceptable. Displaying a poster depicting the Prime Minister in such a manner cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. That is why this FIR has been filed."

The BJP also submitted complaints against Mitra at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station and several other police stations across different districts, seeking her arrest.

Kolkata, West Bengal: BJP leader Keya Ghosh says, "Today, I lodged an FIR at Anandapur Police Station against Sreelekha Mitra over the objectionable poster targeting the Prime Minister in the name of the student movement. We witnessed hooliganism during the protest, including… pic.twitter.com/4pU8PT0u0q — IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2026

In the written complaint, Keya Ghosh alleged, “During this rally, Ms Sreelekha Mitra actively participated and publicly displayed a poster featuring a highly derogatory, objectionable and disrespectful cartoon/caricature depicting the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi.”

The complaint further stated, “The poster was deliberately displayed in a prominent public space to mock, demean and insult the constitutional head of the Government of India in full view of the public and media personnel.”

It also invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 352, 353 and 356, urging authorities to take legal action.

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Sreelekha Mitra Responds To The Allegations

Responding to the accusations, Mitra said she had participated in the demonstration to express solidarity with students and young people. She maintained that she was unaware of the image on the poster because she was not wearing her prescription glasses.

"If you wish to arrest me, then arrest me; if you wish to send me to the gallows, then send me to the gallows. I believe there will be a movement against this as well," Mitra said in a video statement shared on her social media page after the allegations surfaced.

Rejecting suggestions that she had deliberately targeted the Prime Minister, Mitra added, “I may be opposed to the BJP, but calling me an anti-national is completely ridiculous. It is equally absurd if anyone thinks that I deliberately chose to hold that poster and pose for the photograph.”

Police have confirmed that the matter is under investigation following the complaint. No further official details regarding the progress of the inquiry have been announced.