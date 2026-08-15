‘Ask The Mother Who The Father Is’: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief’s Remark On CM Sparks Row

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English NewsCities‘Ask The Mother Who The Father Is’: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nagenthran’s Remark On CM Vijay Sparks Row

‘Ask The Mother Who The Father Is’: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nagenthran’s Remark On CM Vijay Sparks Row

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran’s remark targeting CM C Joseph Vijay sparked a row, with Minister Rajmohan and K Annamalai condemning it as uncivilised and personal.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 08:29 PM (IST)
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  • Political leaders condemned the comments as uncivilised personal attacks.

A political row erupted in Tamil Nadu on Saturday after BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran made a controversial remark targeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, drawing sharp condemnation from Minister A Rajmohan and former BJP state president K Annamalai.

Nagenthran made the remarks while responding to a “kutti kathai” (short story) narrated by Vijay, which had criticised DMK president M K Stalin.

Nagenthran’s Remark Triggers Backlash

Speaking at an event at Kamalalayam, the BJP’s state headquarters in Chennai, Nagenthran said, “When people search for a father in the house and cannot find him, they should ask the mother at home to know who the father is.”

The remark triggered backlash from political leaders, who described it as derogatory and disrespectful, PTI reported.

Also Read: ‘4% Hindu Population, They Would Rather Stay With Us’: Pak Prez Zardari Claims, Mentions ‘Akhand Bharat’

The BJP state chief was responding to Vijay’s remarks in the Assembly following the DMK’s defeat in the April 2026 Assembly election. Vijay had narrated a “kutti kathai” referring to the whereabouts of an opposition leader’s “father”, in an apparent reference to Stalin’s electoral defeat in the Kolathur Assembly constituency.

The remarks had earlier drawn criticism from several political parties, including the DMK.

Minister Calls Remark ‘Uncivilised’

Speaking to reporters, Rajmohan strongly condemned Nagenthran’s comments, calling them “uncivilised and inappropriate” for a political leader.

He said Vijay had urged his colleagues to maintain civility in politics despite provocations and personal attacks.

Annamalai Condemns Personal Attack

Former BJP state president K Annamalai also criticised Nagenthran’s remarks, saying the BJP leader had crossed the limits of political decorum and civility.

Annamalai said political disagreements and questioning the government’s actions were part of democratic discourse. However, he said personal attacks involving a leader’s family, particularly their mother, were unacceptable.

He described such comments as a regressive, “third-rate” form of politics and said such behaviour should not be encouraged among the younger generation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent political row in Tamil Nadu?

A political row erupted after BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran made a controversial remark targeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. This remark drew strong condemnation from other political leaders.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 08:29 PM (IST)
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Tamil Nadu Vijay BJP Nainar Nagenthran
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