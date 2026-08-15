‘Ask The Mother Who The Father Is’: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief’s Remark On CM Sparks Row

A political row erupted after BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran made a controversial remark targeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. This remark drew strong condemnation from other political leaders.
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‘Ask The Mother Who The Father Is’: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nagenthran’s Remark On CM Vijay Sparks Row
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran’s remark targeting CM C Joseph Vijay sparked a row, with Minister Rajmohan and K Annamalai condemning it as uncivilised and personal.
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