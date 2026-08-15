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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan’s Son Azad Seen Crying Outside Pet Clinic, Imran Khan Calls Video ‘Unkind’ | WATCH

Aamir Khan’s Son Azad Seen Crying Outside Pet Clinic, Imran Khan Calls Video ‘Unkind’ | WATCH

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan were spotted leaving a Mumbai pet clinic, with Azad appearing emotional. The video sparked concern online, while Imran Khan criticised its circulation.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, son visited Mumbai pet clinic.
  • Aamir, Kiran appeared upset, son Azad seen crying.
  • Social media speculated pet's health, but no confirmation exists.
  • Nephew Imran criticized video, citing Azad's difficult personal moment.

Aamir Khan was spotted outside a pet clinic in Mumbai on Saturday with his former wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan. A video showing the trio leaving the facility has surfaced on social media, with Aamir carrying a cat carrier. Both Aamir and Kiran appeared visibly upset, while Azad was seen crying. The footage quickly drew attention online, with several users speculating about the health of the family’s pet. Neither Aamir nor Kiran has confirmed whether the animal is unwell or has died. Meanwhile, Aamir’s nephew Imran Khan criticised the decision to share the video publicly.

Aamir Khan’s Family Spotted At Pet Clinic

The video shows Aamir, Kiran and Azad leaving the Mumbai clinic. Aamir can be seen carrying a pet carrier, while Kiran walks alongside him. Azad appeared emotional and was seen crying as the family left the premises. The footage prompted concern among social media users, although there has been no official confirmation about what happened to the family’s pet.

 
 
 
 
 
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One user commented, "His pet dog or cat is not well, I guess (sic)." Another wrote, "Might be some pet lost its life. Sad (sic)." A third comment read, "Pakka koi pet hai wo marr gaya honga isliye Aamir bhai ka beta ro raha hai (sic)." The reactions remain speculation at this stage, as neither Aamir nor Kiran has stated their pet’s condition.

Imran Khan Calls The Video ‘Unkind’

Imran Khan reacted to an Instagram video posted by the account Real Bollywood Hungama. Acknowledging that Aamir is a public figure, Imran said the footage appeared to show a difficult personal moment for Azad. He wrote, "While I acknowledge that my uncle is a public figure, this is also clearly a difficult personal moment for a young lad; posting a video of him at this time seems pretty unkind."

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A social media user replied, "Buddy, who are you kidding? Uncle must have invited these folks over for a shoot, no?"

Imran responded by rejecting the suggestion and defending Azad. He wrote, "I mean… I guess that makes sense if you’re willing to completely remove the possibility that any of these people have any humanity beyond a craven hunger for fame. I happen to know Azad; he’s a wonderful kid, and even if my uncle is who you think he is… I wish there was someone who thought maybe the kid doesn’t deserve this."

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His comments have since drawn further attention to the video and the circumstances surrounding its circulation.

Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s production venture ‘Batwara 1947’ arrived in cinemas on Friday. The Sunny Deol-starrer opened to Rs 5.75 crore, according to the figures cited in the report, and will be looking for stronger collections over the weekend. Aamir has not officially announced his next acting project. However, reports have linked him to Lalkaara, which is said to be based around the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series. The actor is reportedly expected to portray legendary Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath.

For now, there is no confirmation from Aamir or Kiran regarding their pet, while Imran’s comments have shifted attention towards the privacy of the family during an emotional moment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was Aamir Khan spotted with his family recently?

Aamir Khan, along with his former wife Kiran Rao and son Azad, was spotted leaving a pet clinic in Mumbai. He was seen carrying a cat carrier.

How did Aamir Khan and his family appear at the pet clinic?

Both Aamir and Kiran appeared visibly upset, and their son Azad was seen crying. The family's demeanor led to public speculation about their pet's health.

What did Imran Khan say about the video of Aamir Khan's family?

Aamir Khan's nephew, Imran Khan, criticized the decision to share the video publicly. He called it

Has Aamir Khan's family confirmed details about their pet?

No, neither Aamir Khan nor Kiran Rao has officially confirmed the condition of their pet. The speculation online about the pet's well-being remains unconfirmed.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Kiran Rao Azad Rao Khan Imran Khan Aamir Khan Family Aamir Khan Pet Clinic Video Azad Rao Khan Crying Imran Khan Reaction Pet Clinic Mumbai
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