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English NewsNewsNALSAR Row: BCI Chief Manan Kumar Mishra Apologises To Law Students

NALSAR Row: BCI Chief Manan Kumar Mishra Apologises To Law Students

BCI chief Manan Kumar Mishra apologised to law students amid the NALSAR row, stressing independent decisions, dialogue and no pressure over convocation participation.

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 09:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BCI Chairman Manan Mishra apologized for NALSAR controversy's impact.
  • Mishra stressed students' independent decision-making without external pressure.
  • NALSAR students objected to CJI Surya Kant as convocation guest.
  • BCI subsequently halted enrollment for NALSAR's 2026 batch.

Amid the controversy surrounding NALSAR, Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra has issued a letter addressed to law students, apologising for the recent developments and the concerns they have caused.

Mishra Apologises To Students

Mishra expressed regret over the impact of the recent developments and controversies on law students, saying he apologised for the hurt caused to their sentiments.

He said expressing regret was not a sign of arrogance but an acknowledgment of and respect for the concerns raised by students.

Mishra said students of National Law Universities (NLUs) and other institutions understand the Constitution and the rule of law and are capable of taking independent decisions without external pressure or influence.

He stressed that law students should be allowed to exercise their judgement freely.

Mishra said convocation is an important moment in a student's life and that the decision to attend or skip the ceremony should rest entirely with the students.

He said no student should face pressure over their decision to participate.

‘Differences Can Be Resolved Through Dialogue’

The BCI chairman said differences can be resolved through mutual dialogue and should not be given a political colour through external influence.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining constructive communication while resolving disagreements.

Mishra said law students are the future of the country's justice system.

He said their ability to think independently and make rational decisions is their greatest strength, underscoring the importance of independent thought and reasoned judgement among future legal professionals.

What Is NALSAR Controversy

It all started after a section of NALSAR’s graduating Class of 2026 had objected to the university’s proposal to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as the chief guest for its convocation, citing remarks he made during an attempt to seek urgent listing of a plea alleging police brutality during Cockroach Janata Party-led protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Justice Kant was quoted as telling the petitioners, “Don’t waste our time.” He later clarified that he had not refused to hear the plea but had asked the petition to be filed properly.

The controversy escalated after the Bar Council of India, headed by Manan Kumar Mishra, who is also a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, issued an order on Thursday directing all state bar councils not to enrol students from the 2026 batch until further directions.

The BCI said a law student who showed “no regard or respect” for the country’s highest judicial office could not be expected to become a responsible or sensible advocate, teacher or judge.

Before You Go

BJP Attack: Dushyant Gautam Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra apologize to law students?

He apologized for the recent developments and controversies, expressing regret for the hurt caused to their sentiments. He stated it was an acknowledgment of their concerns.

What sparked the NALSAR controversy?

A section of NALSAR's 2026 class objected to inviting CJI Surya Kant as chief guest due to remarks he made. This led to an escalation involving the Bar Council of India.

Published at : 15 Aug 2026 09:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCI CJP Manan Kumar Mishra NALSAR
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