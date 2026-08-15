He apologized for the recent developments and controversies, expressing regret for the hurt caused to their sentiments. He stated it was an acknowledgment of their concerns.
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NALSAR Row: BCI Chief Manan Kumar Mishra Apologises To Law Students
BCI chief Manan Kumar Mishra apologised to law students amid the NALSAR row, stressing independent decisions, dialogue and no pressure over convocation participation.
- BCI Chairman Manan Mishra apologized for NALSAR controversy's impact.
- Mishra stressed students' independent decision-making without external pressure.
- NALSAR students objected to CJI Surya Kant as convocation guest.
- BCI subsequently halted enrollment for NALSAR's 2026 batch.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra apologize to law students?
What sparked the NALSAR controversy?
A section of NALSAR's 2026 class objected to inviting CJI Surya Kant as chief guest due to remarks he made. This led to an escalation involving the Bar Council of India.
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NALSAR Row: BCI Chief Manan Kumar Mishra Apologises To Law Students
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