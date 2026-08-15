NALSAR Row: BCI Chief Manan Kumar Mishra Apologises To Law Students

Amid the controversy surrounding NALSAR, Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra has issued a letter addressed to law students, apologising for the recent developments and the concerns they have caused.

Mishra Apologises To Students

Mishra expressed regret over the impact of the recent developments and controversies on law students, saying he apologised for the hurt caused to their sentiments.

He said expressing regret was not a sign of arrogance but an acknowledgment of and respect for the concerns raised by students.

Mishra said students of National Law Universities (NLUs) and other institutions understand the Constitution and the rule of law and are capable of taking independent decisions without external pressure or influence.

He stressed that law students should be allowed to exercise their judgement freely.

Mishra said convocation is an important moment in a student's life and that the decision to attend or skip the ceremony should rest entirely with the students.

He said no student should face pressure over their decision to participate.

‘Differences Can Be Resolved Through Dialogue’

The BCI chairman said differences can be resolved through mutual dialogue and should not be given a political colour through external influence.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining constructive communication while resolving disagreements.

Mishra said law students are the future of the country's justice system.

He said their ability to think independently and make rational decisions is their greatest strength, underscoring the importance of independent thought and reasoned judgement among future legal professionals.

What Is NALSAR Controversy

It all started after a section of NALSAR’s graduating Class of 2026 had objected to the university’s proposal to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as the chief guest for its convocation, citing remarks he made during an attempt to seek urgent listing of a plea alleging police brutality during Cockroach Janata Party-led protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Justice Kant was quoted as telling the petitioners, “Don’t waste our time.” He later clarified that he had not refused to hear the plea but had asked the petition to be filed properly.

The controversy escalated after the Bar Council of India, headed by Manan Kumar Mishra, who is also a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, issued an order on Thursday directing all state bar councils not to enrol students from the 2026 batch until further directions.

The BCI said a law student who showed “no regard or respect” for the country’s highest judicial office could not be expected to become a responsible or sensible advocate, teacher or judge.