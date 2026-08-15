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English NewsNewsIndiaJharkhand Students Announce Statewide Protests, CM Residence 'Gherao' On August 20

Jharkhand Students Announce Statewide Protests, CM Residence 'Gherao' On August 20

According to the announcement, students will burn effigies of the government across all 24 districts of the state on Sunday.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 11:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • JPSC-JSSC forum announces effigy burning across 24 districts.
  • Students plan CM residence gherao on August 20.
  • Demands include CBI probe, exam cancellation, and CM resignation.

The JPSC-JSSC Candidates Reform Forum has announced a fresh escalation of its ongoing student protest in Jharkhand.

According to the announcement, students will burn effigies of the government across all 24 districts of the state on Sunday.

The students said the move is part of their ongoing agitation over their demands concerning the JPSC-JSSC CGL examination.

CM Residence Gherao Planned On August 20

The protesting students have also announced that they will encircle the Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi on August 20 if their demands are not fulfilled.

The forum has demanded a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the JPSC-JSSC CGL examination.

It has also demanded that the JSSC CGL examination be cancelled.

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Students Demand Hemant Soren's Resignation

The protesters have also called for Chief Minister Hemant Soren's resignation if he is unable to fulfil their demands.

The students said this is the first time they have demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister.

Protest Has Continued For 22 Days

The JPSC-JSSC Candidates Reform Forum, described in the statement as a students' organisation, has been holding its protest at JPS Stadium for the past 22 days.

The latest announcement comes as the students prepare to intensify their agitation across Jharkhand.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman May Visit India This Month: Why This Trip Matters

Before You Go

BJP Attack: Dushyant Gautam Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary reason for the ongoing student protest?

Students are protesting alleged irregularities in the JPSC-JSSC CGL examination and demand its cancellation. They also seek a CBI investigation into the matter.

What protest actions are planned by the students?

Students plan to burn government effigies across all 24 districts on Sunday. They will also gherao the Chief Minister's residence in Ranchi on August 20.

What specific demands has the forum made?

The forum demands a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities and the cancellation of the JSSC CGL examination. They also called for CM Hemant Soren's resignation.

How long has this student protest been ongoing?

The JPSC-JSSC Candidates Reform Forum has been protesting for the past 22 days. Their agitation has been taking place at JPS Stadium.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 11:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand Jharkhand CM August 20 Jharkhand Students Statewide Protests Jharkhand CM Residence Gherao
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