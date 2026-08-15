Students are protesting alleged irregularities in the JPSC-JSSC CGL examination and demand its cancellation. They also seek a CBI investigation into the matter.
Jharkhand Students Announce Statewide Protests, CM Residence 'Gherao' On August 20
According to the announcement, students will burn effigies of the government across all 24 districts of the state on Sunday.
- JPSC-JSSC forum announces effigy burning across 24 districts.
- Students plan CM residence gherao on August 20.
- Demands include CBI probe, exam cancellation, and CM resignation.
The JPSC-JSSC Candidates Reform Forum has announced a fresh escalation of its ongoing student protest in Jharkhand.
According to the announcement, students will burn effigies of the government across all 24 districts of the state on Sunday.
The students said the move is part of their ongoing agitation over their demands concerning the JPSC-JSSC CGL examination.
CM Residence Gherao Planned On August 20
The protesting students have also announced that they will encircle the Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi on August 20 if their demands are not fulfilled.
The forum has demanded a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the JPSC-JSSC CGL examination.
It has also demanded that the JSSC CGL examination be cancelled.
ALSO READ: ‘Congress Should Apologise’: Sudhanshu Trivedi On Vande Mataram Controversy
Students Demand Hemant Soren's Resignation
The protesters have also called for Chief Minister Hemant Soren's resignation if he is unable to fulfil their demands.
The students said this is the first time they have demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister.
Protest Has Continued For 22 Days
The JPSC-JSSC Candidates Reform Forum, described in the statement as a students' organisation, has been holding its protest at JPS Stadium for the past 22 days.
The latest announcement comes as the students prepare to intensify their agitation across Jharkhand.
ALSO READ: Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman May Visit India This Month: Why This Trip Matters
Before You Go
BJP Attack: Dushyant Gautam Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the primary reason for the ongoing student protest?
What protest actions are planned by the students?
Students plan to burn government effigies across all 24 districts on Sunday. They will also gherao the Chief Minister's residence in Ranchi on August 20.
What specific demands has the forum made?
The forum demands a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities and the cancellation of the JSSC CGL examination. They also called for CM Hemant Soren's resignation.
How long has this student protest been ongoing?
The JPSC-JSSC Candidates Reform Forum has been protesting for the past 22 days. Their agitation has been taking place at JPS Stadium.