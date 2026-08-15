Jharkhand Students Announce Statewide Protests, CM Residence 'Gherao' On August 20

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom JPSC-JSSC forum announces effigy burning across 24 districts.

Students plan CM residence gherao on August 20.

Demands include CBI probe, exam cancellation, and CM resignation.

The JPSC-JSSC Candidates Reform Forum has announced a fresh escalation of its ongoing student protest in Jharkhand.

According to the announcement, students will burn effigies of the government across all 24 districts of the state on Sunday.

The students said the move is part of their ongoing agitation over their demands concerning the JPSC-JSSC CGL examination.

CM Residence Gherao Planned On August 20

The protesting students have also announced that they will encircle the Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi on August 20 if their demands are not fulfilled.

The forum has demanded a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the JPSC-JSSC CGL examination.

It has also demanded that the JSSC CGL examination be cancelled.

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Students Demand Hemant Soren's Resignation

The protesters have also called for Chief Minister Hemant Soren's resignation if he is unable to fulfil their demands.

The students said this is the first time they have demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister.

Protest Has Continued For 22 Days

The JPSC-JSSC Candidates Reform Forum, described in the statement as a students' organisation, has been holding its protest at JPS Stadium for the past 22 days.

The latest announcement comes as the students prepare to intensify their agitation across Jharkhand.

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